Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Markets, Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Valve Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global triple offset butterfly valve market is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The rising need for tight shutoff, light in weight, high pressure handling capacity with lower installation cost in critical processes, growing demand for energy & power generation in Asia Pacific, increasing adoption of valves in oil & gas industry, and growing urbanization are the major driving factors for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization in developing economies, rising use of 3D printing in manufacturing valves, need for valve replacement, and focus of valve manufacturers to offer improved customer service are among the other factors fueling the growth of the triple offset butterfly market. However, lack of standardized certifications and government policies is likely to hinder the growth of the triple offset butterfly market in the future.

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), IMI plc (UK), Curtiss Wright (US), Trillium Flow Technologies (Weir Group) (US), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Metso Corporation (Finland), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation are among the major players in the triple offset butterfly valve market.

Stainless Steel to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Steel offers efficient mechanical properties and good resistance to stress corrosion and sulfides. Carbon steel offers high- and low-temperature strength. Carbon steel valves can be used in many locations where extreme pressure and extreme temperature make other materials unusable. Carbon steel is used in the manufacturing of various types of triple offset butterfly valves. Also, the rising demand for high-quality triple offset butterfly valves in food & beverages and chemicals industries to mitigate the threat of contamination will drive the market for stainless steel triple offset butterfly valves during the forecast period.

>3 to 10 sized triple offset butterfly valves to hold largest market share during the forecast period

Triple offset butterfly valves sized >3-10 are the most widely manufactured valves; these valves held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to be the largest share holder during the forecast period also. These valves are selected on the basis of flow pressure, noise, media, and vibration. These valves are mostly used in industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment because of their efficient working mechanisms. Typically, these valves require less maintenance time and are easy to replace.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have prompted speedy development of several industries, such as energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, which, in turn, will upsurge the demand for triple offset butterfly valves.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

7 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon Steel

7.3 Stainless Steel

7.4 Alloy Based

7.5 Others

8 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 10

8.3 >10 to 25

8.4 >25 to 50

8.5 > 50

9 Triple Offset Butterfly Valves, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.3 Energy & Power

9.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment

9.5 Food & Beverages

9.6 Metals and Mining

9.7 Chemicals

9.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

9.9 Building & Construction

9.10 Paper and Pulp

9.11 Others

10 Triple Offset Butterfly Valve Market, By Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 UK

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.4 India

10.3.5 Rest of APAC

10.4 RoW

10.4.1 South America

10.4.2 Middle East

10.4.3 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 New Product Launch/Development

11.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Strategic Alliances/Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.2 Flowserve Corporation

12.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

12.4 Schlumberger

12.5 IMI PLC

12.6 Metso

12.7 Trillium Flow Technologies

12.8 Crane

12.9 KITZ Corporation

12.10 Velan

12.11 Samson Controls

12.12 Neway Valve

12.13 L&T Valves

12.14 Zwick Armaturen

12.15 AVK Holdings

12.16 Bray International

12.17 ABO valve

12.18 Wuzhou Valve Co.

12.19 SWI Valve Co.

12.20 HOBBS Valve

