April 6, 2020 - 9:55 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Underwater Monitoring For Oil & Gas Market, By Product, Communication Method, Subsea Sensor, Monitoring System, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities - 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Underwater Monitoring For Oil & Gas Market, By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)), By Communication Method, By Subsea Sensor, By Monitoring System, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market is projected to grow from around $1 billion in 2018 to $1.8 billion by 2024. An underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is basically used to monitor natural fuels like oil and gas. Increasing requirement to monitor oil and gas reserves in deep sea explorations coupled with rise in economic viability of deep-water developments are the key factors for the growth of underwater monitoring for oil & gas all across the globe. Moreover, increase in offshore deep-water and ultra-deep-water explorations is further anticipated to bolster the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market in the forthcoming years. However, the structure of the underwater monitoring system for oil and gas is very complex, which might act as a major impediment to the market growth. In terms of monitoring system, the market is segregated into Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation. Among them, Acoustic Sensors category is expected to continue its market dominance over the next 5 years, which can be attributed to the need of acoustic sensors to calculate the position as well as to store and transmit the information which is obtained from subsea equipment. Companies Mentioned KCF Technologies

BMT Group

Schlumberger-OneSubsea

Bowtech Products

Konberg Maritime

SONARDYNE

Mitcham Industries

Fugro

Force Technology

Pulse Structural Monitoring

Objective of the Study: To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market based on product, communication method, subsea sensor, monitoring system, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Voice of Customer 5 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Industry Overview 6 Global Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size and Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share and Forecast 6.2.1. By Product (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)) 6.2.2. By Communication Method (SDMA, FDMA, TDMA, CDMA) 6.2.3. By Subsea Sensor (Inclinometers, Rotation Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Others) 6.2.4. By Monitoring System (Acoustic Sensors, Wireless Sensors Network, Satellite Radio Navigation) 6.2.5. By Company 6.2.6. By Region 6.3. Product Market Map 7 Asia-Pacific Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Product 7.2.2. By Communication 7.2.3. By Monitoring System 7.2.4. By Country 7.3. China Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.3.1.1. By Value 7.3.2. By Market Share and Forecast 7.3.2.1. By Product 7.3.2.2. By Monitoring System 7.4. Japan Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.4.1.1. By Value 7.4.2. Market Share and Forecast 7.4.2.1. By Product 7.4.2.2. By Monitoring System 7.5. India Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.5.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.5.1.1. By Value 7.5.2. Market Share and Forecast 7.5.2.1. By Product 7.5.2.2. By Monitoring System 7.6. South Korea Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.6.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.6.1.1. By Value 7.6.2. Market Share and Forecast 7.6.2.1. By Product 7.6.2.2. By Monitoring System 7.7. Australia Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 7.7.1. Market Size and Forecast 7.7.1.1. By Value 7.7.2. Market Share and Forecast 7.7.2.1. By Product 7.7.2.2. By Monitoring System 8 Europe Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 9 North America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 10 South America Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 11 Middle East & Africa Underwater Monitoring for Oil & Gas Market Outlook 12 Market Dynamics 12.1. Drivers 12.2. Challenges 13 Market Trends & Developments 14 Pricing Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape 15.1. Competition Benchmarking 15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies) 16 Strategic Recommendations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3l1z5 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005506/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (April 6, 2020 - 9:55 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia