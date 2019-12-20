Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Outlook Study, 2019-2025 – Increasing Use of UAVs in Commercial & Military Applications is One of the Most Significant Driving Factors

The UAV Market is Projected to Grow from USD 19.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 45.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5%.
The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors expected to drive the growth of the UAV market. Improvements in flight control systems, owing to the development of sense & avoid technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the UAV market.
One of the major challenges for the growth of the UAV market across the globe is the rules and regulations imposed by various government agencies on the use of UAVs in civil & commercial applications. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has offered three pathways for the lawful use of UAVs in the US airspace, which are a Certificate of Authorization (CoA) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for public agencies, permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the form of a special airworthiness certification for private entities, and adherence to model aircraft standards by UAV users.
Key players operating in the UAV market include General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), Parrot (France), 3D Robotics (US), and Aeryon Labs (Canada).
Based on type, the fixed-wing UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019
Based on type, the fixed-wing UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. Fixed-wing UAVs have longer endurance as compared to other UAVs, thereby making them suitable for use in commercial and military applications. Moreover, the increasing procurement of these types of UAVs for ISR, combat, and logistics operations has resulted in the growth of the UAV market. Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs fall under the category of fixed-wing UAVs. Predator and Reaper are the most commonly used fixed-wing UAVs in military applications.
Based on class, the strategic & tactical UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019
Based on class, the strategic & tactical UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The growth of the strategic & tactical UAVs segment can be attributed to the extensive use of MALE and HALE UAVs by defense forces worldwide to obtain situational awareness for threat evaluation during combat operations.
Based on vertical, the military segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019
Based on vertical, the military segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The growth of the military segment can be attributed to the increasing use of UAVs in various military applications, such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare. Resupplying, aerial refueling and air combat are some of the upcoming applications of UAVs in the military sector. UAVs reduce collateral damage while hovering, searching, identifying, and striking targets, which makes them an invaluable asset for the military, driving the growth of the UAV market.
North America is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019
The North American region is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. An increase in the defense expenditure of the US and Canada and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in North America are key factors contributing to the growth of the UAV market in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the UAV Market 4.2 UAV Market, By Range 4.3 UAV Market, By Mode of Operation 4.4 North America UAV Market, By Vertical 4.5 Strategic & Tactical UAVs Market 4.6 UAV Market, By Vertical 4.7 UAV Market, By Country
5 Market Overview 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Civil & Commercial Applications 5.2.1.2 Growing Use of UAVs in Military Applications 5.2.1.2.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Life-Threatening Military Missions 5.2.1.2.2 Increasing Use of Modern Warfare Techniques By Defense Forces 5.2.1.2.3 Increasing Use of UAVs as Loitering Munition 5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of UAVs in Advanced Patrolling of Marine Borders 5.2.1.4 Exemptions Made By the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to Permit the Use of UAVs in Several Industries 5.2.1.5 Growing Use of UAVs to Counter Terrorism 5.2.2 Opportunities 5.2.2.1 Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing 5.2.2.2 Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies 5.2.2.3 Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads 5.2.2.4 Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations 5.2.3 Challenges 5.2.3.1 Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management for UAVs 5.2.3.2 Restrictions Imposed on the Commercial Use of UAVs in Various Countries 5.2.3.3 Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy 5.2.3.4 Issues With Political and Social Acceptability of UAVs 5.2.3.5 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel to Operate UAVs 5.2.3.6 Issues With Safety and Security of UAVs
6 Industry Trends 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Technology Trends 6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in UAVs 6.2.2 3D Printing of UAVs 6.2.3 Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing UAVs 6.2.4 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation 6.2.5 Cloud computing-based Services 6.2.6 Endurance in UAVs 6.2.7 Development of Superior Computing Technologies for UAVs 6.2.8 Drone Payloads 6.2.9 Wireless Charging 6.2.10 Automated Ground Control Stations 6.2.11 Computer Vision 6.2.12 Machine Learning-Powered Analytics 6.2.13 Connected Drones 6.3 Product Innovations 6.3.1 Drone Taxies Or Passenger Drones 6.3.2 Refueling Drones 6.3.3 Swarm Drones 6.3.4 Spy Drones 6.3.5 Combat Drones 6.3.6 Inflatable Drones 6.3.7 IoT Drones 6.3.8 VTOL UAVs 6.3.9 Thinking Drones 6.3.10 Anti-UAV Defense Systems 6.3.11 Tethered Drones 6.3.12 Fishing Drones 6.4 Industry Use Cases 6.4.1 Inspection of Inaccessible Project Sites 6.4.2 Continuous Data Sharing for Development of Digital Twin Technology 6.4.3 Identification of Anomalous Events Through Predictive Maintenance 6.4.4 High Accuracy Data for Detection of Volumetric Changes 6.4.5 Classification and Identification of Objects of the Insurance Industry 6.4.6 Improvised Payload Capabilities for Mapping & Surveying Industry 6.4.7 Aviation MRO Assistance By External Inspection of Aircraft 6.4.8 Urbanization, Crowd Control, and Traffic Assistance Through Real-Time Data Exchange 6.4.9 Disease Control and Prevention 6.4.10 Aerial Drone Delivery 6.5 UAV Ecosystem 6.5.1 Major UAV Products 6.5.2 Level of Autonomy 6.5.2.1 Level 1 6.5.2.2 Level 2 6.5.2.3 Level 3 6.5.2.4 Level 4 6.5.2.5 Level 5 6.5.3 Maturity Mapping of Drone Technologies 6.5.4 Maturity Mapping of Commercial Drone Applications 6.5.5 Interconnected UAV Solutions 6.5.6 Country-Wise Drone Regulations 6.5.7 Drone Insurance 6.6 Patent Analysis
7 UAV Market, By System 7.1 Introduction 7.2 UAV Platforms Market, By Subsystem 7.2.1 UAV Airframes, By Material Type 7.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Light Weight UAVs is Leading to Higher Adoption Composite Material Airframes 7.2.1.2 UAV Alloys 7.2.1.3 UAV Plastics 7.2.1.4 UAV Composites, By Type 7.2.1.4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers 7.2.1.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers 7.2.1.4.3 Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymers 7.2.1.4.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers 7.2.2 UAV Avionics, By Component 7.2.2.1 Rising Need for UAVs Equipped With Advanced Flight Control Systems and Communications System Drives Demand for Advanced Avionics 7.2.2.2 UAV Flight Control Systems, By Subcomponent 7.2.2.2.1 UAV Air Data Computers 7.2.2.2.2 UAV Autopilots/Flight Control Computers 7.2.2.3 UAV Navigation Systems, By Subcomponent 7.2.2.3.1 UAV Gps/GNSS 7.2.2.3.2 UAV Ins/Imu 7.2.2.3.3 UAV Sense & Avoid Systems 7.2.2.4 UAV Sensors, By Type 7.2.2.4.1 Speed Sensors 7.2.2.4.2 Light Sensors 7.2.2.4.3 Proximity Sensors 7.2.2.4.4 Position Sensors 7.2.2.4.5 Temperature Sensors 7.2.2.5 UAV Communication Systems 7.2.2.6 Others 7.2.3 UAV Propulsion Systems, By Component 7.2.3.1 Growing Use of Small UAVs in Commercial Applications is Leading to Increased Use of Electric Engines 7.2.3.2 UAV Engines, By Type 7.2.3.2.1 Gas Engines 7.2.3.2.2 Electric Engines 7.2.3.3 UAV Power Sources, By Type 7.2.3.4 UAV Batteries 7.2.3.4.1 Solar Cells 7.2.3.4.2 Hybrid Cells 7.2.3.4.3 Fuel Cells 7.2.4 UAV Software 7.2.4.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications is Leading to Develop Industry-Specific UAV Software 7.3 UAV Payloads, By Type 7.3.1 UAV Cameras, By Type 7.3.1.1 Use of Thermal and Eo/Ir Cameras By Government & Law Enforcement Agencies for Night Surveillance is Increasing 7.3.1.2 High-Resolution Cameras 7.3.1.3 Multispectral Cameras 7.3.1.4 Hyperspectral Cameras 7.3.1.5 Thermal Cameras 7.3.1.6 Eo/Ir Cameras 7.3.2 UAV CBRN Sensors 7.3.2.1 Development of Advanced Sensors for Armed Forces to Detect Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Crises is on the Rise 7.3.3 UAV Electronic Intelligence Payloads, By Type 7.3.3.1 Wide-Scale Use of Electronic Payloads By Military UAVs in Intelligence Gathering Drives Demand for Them 7.3.3.2 Signal Intelligence 7.3.3.3 Electronic Intelligence 7.3.3.4 Communication Intelligence 7.3.3.5 Telemetry Intelligence 7.3.4 UAV Radar, By Type 7.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Portable Radars By Armed Forces Drives the Market for Them 7.3.4.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar 7.3.4.3 Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar 7.3.5 UAV Lidar 7.3.5.1 Use of Lidar is Increasing in Commercial UAV Applications 7.3.6 UAV Gimbals 7.3.6.1 Higher Adoption of Gimbal-Based Moving Cameras in Photography Applications is Driving Their Demand 7.4 UAV Data Links 7.4.1 Risks Associated With Military Data Transfer is Leading to High Demand for UAV Data Links 7.5 UAV Ground Control Stations 7.5.1 Development of Advanced Military UAVs is Driving the Need for Technologically Advanced Ground Control Stations 7.6 UAV Launch & Recovery Systems 7.6.1 Increasing Use of Catapult-Launched UAVs Drives Demand for Launch & Recovery Systems
8 UAV Market, By Class 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Small UAVs 8.2.1 Advancements in Technology for Miniaturisation of Drones is Leading to Increased Use of Small UAVs in Commercial Applications 8.2.2 Nano UAVs 8.2.3 Micro UAVs 8.2.4 Mini UAVs 8.3 Strategic & Tactical UAVs 8.3.1 Rising Demand for Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering By Military and Law Enforcement Agencies Drives the Market 8.3.2 Close-Range (CR) UAVs 8.3.3 Short-Range (SR) UAVs 8.3.4 Medium-Range (MR) UAVs 8.3.5 Medium-Range Endurance (MRE) UAVs 8.3.6 Low-Altitude Deep Penetration (LADP) UAVs 8.3.7 Low-Altitude Long Endurance (LALE) UAVs 8.3.8 Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs 8.3.9 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs 8.4 Special-Purpose UAVs 8.4.1 Demand for Combat Drones is Increasing in Major Economies Such as China, France, Germany, US, and Australia 8.4.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVS) 8.4.3 Loitering UAVs 8.4.4 Swarm Drones 8.4.5 Lethal UAVs 8.4.6 Decoy UAVs 8.4.7 Stratospheric UAVs 8.4.8 Exo-Stratospheric UAVs
9 UAV Market, By Vertical 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Military 9.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) 9.2.1.1 Development of Advanced Surveillance UAVs for Military and Government Applications By Major Manufacturers Drives the Market 9.2.2 Combat Operations 9.2.2.1 Use of Combat UAVs to Launch Precision Guided Munitions on Terrorists Launch-pads is Increasing 9.2.3 Battle Damage Management 9.2.3.1 Spending on R&D to Develop Unmanned Aerial Platforms to Reduce Collateral Damage is Increasing 9.3 Commercial 9.3.1 Remote Sensing 9.3.1.1 Development of High-Altitude UAVs is Leading to Increased Use of UAVs in Remote Sensing Applications 9.3.2 Inspection & Monitoring 9.3.2.1 Rising Need for Inspection & Monitoring Activities in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries is Driving Demand for UAVs 9.3.3 Product Delivery 9.3.3.1 Amazon and Dhl Starting Aerial Drone Delivery Services is Resulting Increased Demand for UAVs for Product Delivery 9.3.4 Surveying & Mapping 9.3.4.1 UAVs Equipped With Advanced Payloads are Helping Companies Reduce Operational Costs of Surveying and Mapping 9.3.5 Inspection & Monitoring 9.3.5.1 Growing Need for Aerial Monitoring in Mining Industry Drives the Demand for UAVs 9.3.6 Aerial Imaging 9.3.6.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in the Film Industry and Journalism Drive the Aerial Imaging Segment 9.3.7 Industrial Warehousing 9.3.7.1 The Use of UAVs in Automated Warehousing to Reduce Operational Time is Increasing 9.3.8 Others 9.4 Government & Law Enforcement 9.4.1 Border Management 9.4.1.1 Development of Specialized Products By Major Manufacturers for Border Management Applications is Increasing 9.4.2 Traffic Monitoring 9.4.2.1 Growing Traffic is Leading to Increasing Real-Time Monitoring Using UAVs to Track Accidents 9.4.3 Firefighting & Disaster Management 9.4.3.1 Advancements in UAV Payloads Help Enhance the Monitoring of Forest Fires 9.4.4 Search & Rescue 9.4.4.1 The Use of Small UAVs for Search & Rescue Operations By Local Police Authorities is Rising 9.4.5 Police Operations & Investigations 9.4.5.1 Use of Advanced UAVs in Crime Scene Investigation By Local Police Departments is Driving the Segment 9.4.6 Maritime Security 9.4.6.1 Growing Integration of Surveillance UAVs With Naval Fleets Across the Globe Drives the Market 9.5 Consumer 9.5.1 Prosumers 9.5.1.1 Increasing Use of Flying Cameras for Making Video Contents 9.5.2 Hobbyists 9.5.2.1 Growing Use of Toy Drones for Leisure Activities
10 UAV Market, By Industry 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Defense & Security 10.2.1 Drones have Become an Integral Part of Military and Defense Operations 10.3 Agriculture 10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Crop Monitoring, Inspection, and Pesticide Spraying Applications Resulting in the Growth of UAV Market 10.4 Logistics & Transportation 10.4.1 Postal & Package Delivery 10.4.1.1 Use of Drones in Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore for Postal Delivery is Expected to Begin 10.4.2 Healthcare & Pharmacy 10.4.2.1 Delivery of Medical Supplies Using Autonomous Aerial Drones is Expected to Commercialize in the Forecast Period 10.4.3 Retail & Food 10.4.3.1 Retail & Food Delivery is Anticipated to Adopt Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Solutions 10.5 Energy & Power 10.5.1 Power Generation 10.5.1.1 Drones Used for Inspection and Maintenance of High-Voltage Transmission and Distribution Lines is Expected to Drive the UAV Market 10.5.2 Oil & Gas 10.5.2.1 Safe and Efficient Maintenance and Inspections By Drones in Oil & Gas Plants Drive the Market for UAV 10.6 Construction & Mining 10.6.1 Data Collection of Construction Site, 3D Mapping, Environmental Management, and Stockpile Management has Resulted in the Adoption of UAV 10.7 Media & Entertainment 10.7.1 Use of UAVs for Live Streaming of Aerial Photography and Videography is Driving the Market 10.8 Insurance 10.8.1 Drone Services Widely Used for Property Review, Damage Inspection, and Insurance Claim Investigations 10.9 Wildlife & Forestry 10.9.1 Specialized Micro Drones Equipped With High-Resolution Cameras Map and Monitor Wildlife 10.10 Academics & Research 10.10.1 Use of UAVs to Examine the Level of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Monitor Pollution Levels is Increasing
11 UAV Market, By Type 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Fixed-Wing UAVs 11.2.1 Predator and Reaper are the Most Commonly Used Fixed-Wing UAVs in Military Applications 11.3 Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs 11.3.1 Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs are Capable of Carrying Heavy Payloads Resulting in Growth of the UAV Market 11.4 Rotary-Wing UAVs 11.4.1 Rotary-Wing UAVs are Used for Search & Rescue Operations, Precision Farming, and Law Enforcement 11.4.2 Single Rotor UAVs 11.4.3 Multi-Rotor UAVs 11.4.3.1 Bicopters 11.4.3.2 Tricopters 11.4.3.3 Quadcopters 11.4.3.4 Octocopters
12 UAV Market, By Range 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Visual Line of Sight UAVs 12.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight UAVs 12.4 Beyond Line of Sight UAVs
14 UAV Market, By Mode of Operation 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Remotely Piloted 14.3 Optionally Piloted 14.4 Fully Autonomous
15 UAV Market, By Point of Sale 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 15.3 Aftermarket
16 UAV Adjacent Market 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Drone Analytics Market, By Application 16.2.1 Thermal Detection 16.2.2 Geolocation Tagging 16.2.3 Aerial Monitoring 16.2.4 Ground Exploration 16.2.5 Volumetric Calculations 16.2.6 3D Modeling 16.2.7 Others 16.3 Drone Analytics Market, By Type 16.3.1 On-Premises 16.3.2 On-Demand 16.4 Drone Services Market, By Application 16.4.1 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing 16.4.2 Data Acquisition & Analytics 16.4.3 Mapping & Surveying 16.4.4 3D Modeling 16.4.5 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation 16.4.6 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring 16.4.7 Others 16.5 Drone Services Market, By Type 16.5.1 Drone Platform Services 16.5.2 Drone MRO Services 16.5.3 Drone Training & Education Services 16.6 Anti-Drone Market, By Application 16.6.1 Detection 16.6.2 Detection & Disruption 16.7 Anti-Drone Market, By Technology 16.7.1 Laser Systems 16.7.2 Kinetic Systems 16.7.3 Electronic Systems
17 Regional Analysis 17.1 Introduction 17.2 Regional Contract Mapping for the UAV Market 17.3 North America 17.3.1 US 17.3.1.1 Changing FAA Regulations and the Increasing Use of Commercial and Military Drones Will Drive the Growth of the UAV Market in the US 17.3.2 Canada 17.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Licensing Requirements Restrain the Growth of the UAV Market in Canada 17.4 Europe 17.4.1 UK 17.4.1.1 Technological Advancement and Changed Regulatory Policies is Expected to Drive the Unmanned Aerial Market in the UK 17.4.2 France 17.4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Development of UAV Capabilities is Expected to Fuel the UAV Market in France 17.4.3 Germany 17.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Logistics and Delivery Services By Aerial Drones 17.4.4 Italy 17.4.4.1 Rising Demand of Uass for Border Surveillance, Intelligence Gathering, and Maritime Patrol is Expected to Lead the UAV Market in Italy 17.4.5 Russia 17.4.5.1 Increasing Spending on Procurement of Technologically Advanced Combat Drones By Russian Armed Forces 17.4.6 Sweden 17.4.6.1 Growing Procurement of UAV's for Military Applications 17.4.7 Rest of Europe 17.5 Asia Pacific 17.5.1 China 17.5.1.1 Rising Procurement of Combat Drones and Growing Use of UAVs in Commercial Application in the Country 17.5.2 Japan 17.5.2.1 Increasing Use of Agricultural Drones for Monitoring, Spraying, and Surveying Applications in Japan 17.5.3 India 17.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Military UAVs Leading to Indigenous Development of UAV 17.5.4 South Korea 17.5.4.1 Growing Use of UAV By Armed Force in Surveillance and Monitoring Applications 17.5.5 Australia 17.5.5.1 Growing Use of UAVs for Commercial Applications Such as Delivery of Food Products and Medical Supplies 17.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 17.6 Middle East 17.6.1 Saudi Arabia 17.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Armed Drones Drives the Market in Saudi Arabia 17.6.2 Israel 17.6.2.1 Increased Spending in Research & Development of UAVs for Military and Commercial Applications Drives the Market in Israel 17.6.3 Turkey 17.6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Indigenization of UAV Platforms and Subsystems in the Country Drives the Market in Turkey 17.6.4 UAE 17.6.4.1 Increasing Procurement of UAVs for Military and Law Enforcement Applications Drives the Market in the UAE 17.6.5 Rest of Middle East 17.7 Latin America 17.7.1 Brazil 17.7.1.1 Rising Use of UAVs By the Police Force to Monitor Drug Trafficking and Smuggling Drives the Market 17.7.2 Mexico 17.7.2.1 Rising Use of UAVs By the Mexican Government to Fight Organized Crimes and Carry Out Surveillance Activities Drives Market Growth 17.7.3 Argentina 17.7.3.1 Rising Demand for UAVs for Pipeline Inspections Drives the Market in Argentina 17.7.4 Rest of Latin America 17.8 Africa
18 Competitive Landscape 18.1 Introduction 18.2 Competitive Analysis 18.3 Oem Competitive Leadership Mapping 18.3.1 Visionary Leaders 18.3.2 Innovators 18.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators 18.3.4 Emerging Companies 18.4 Startup Competitive Leadership Mapping 18.4.1 Progressive Companies 18.4.2 Responsive Companies 18.4.3 Dynamic Companies 18.4.4 Starting Blocks 18.5 Major Players in the UAV Market 18.6 Brand Analysis 18.7 Competitive Scenario 18.8 Investment Analysis 18.9 Leading/Emerging Drone Manufacturing Companies, By Area of Expertise 18.9.1 Next-Generation Drone Chip Manufacturers 18.9.2 Manufacturers of Drones That Capture Aerial Videos, Data, and Imagery 18.9.3 Manufacturers of Delivery Drones 18.9.4 Drone and Pilot Rental Service Providers 18.9.5 Manufacturers of UAV Hardware 18.9.6 Manufacturers of Commercial Drones 18.9.7 Manufacturers of Drones and UAV Software 18.9.8 UAV Training & Support Service Providers 18.9.9 New Product Launches 18.9.10 Contracts 18.9.11 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
19 Company Profiles 19.1 Introduction 19.2 General Atomics 19.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation 19.4 Elbit Systems 19.5 Israel Aerospace Industries 19.6 Aerovironment 19.7 Lockheed Martin 19.8 Boeing 19.9 Aeronautics 19.10 Saab 19.11 Thales 19.12 DJI 19.13 Parrot 19.14 3D Robotics 19.15 Textron 19.16 Bae Systems 19.17 Raytheon 19.18 Ehang 19.19 Eca Group 19.20 Turkish Aerospace Industry 19.21 Yuneec 19.22 Microdrones 19.23 Precisionhawk 19.24 Flir Systems Inc. 19.25 Airbus