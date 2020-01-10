Global Waste to Energy Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Waste to energy Market - Overview

The world is currently facing challenges arising out of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. In order to overcome these issues, renewable energy resources are being used increasingly. The need to produce energy from renewable resources has risen. Waste-to-energy (WtE) is a type of renewable energy. It is a process wherein energy is generated from the treatment of waste, thereby turning waste into a source of power generation.

The energy produced from this process is similar to that produced by using coal, natural gas, or oil. The waste-to-energy process is expected to reduce landfilling of municipal solid wastes (MSWs) by 90%, which can further reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Japan and Germany are major countries in terms of waste treatment for energy recovery. Japan converts approximately 65% of its waste into energy. The share of waste disposed of in landfills is nearly 3%; the rest of it is either recycled or composted. Germany is the world's first major renewable energy economy, as it extensively uses renewable energy for power, heating, and transport. More than 120 waste-to-energy plants were operating in Germany by the end of 2016.

This report analyzes and forecasts the waste-to-energy market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand tons) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global waste-to-energy market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for waste-to-energy during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the waste-to-energy market at the global and regional levels.

Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading region of the global waste-to-energy market. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Europe had around 520 waste-to-energy plants in 2016, with all EU28 countries active in the WtE production, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the waste-to-energy market.

Around 75 waste-to-energy facilities operate in 23 states of the U.S. They have capacity to process approximately 94,000 tons of waste per day and a base load electricity generation capacity of approximately 2,534 MWh (megawatt hours).

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 114 bioenergy and energy-from-waste plants are currently operating in Australia

