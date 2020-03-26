March 26, 2020 - 9:27 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (2019 to 2029) - Focus on Type and End Users - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Focus on Type and End Users (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The water and wastewater treatment chemicals industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.35% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2019-2029. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market with a share of 35.12% in terms of value in 2018. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to stringent regulatory requirements to control wastewater disposal from both municipal and industrial sources and increasing oil & gas production. The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market have gained widespread importance owing to its increasing demand in municipal, power, and oil & gas industries. However, the presence of cost-effective alternative water and wastewater treatment methods may hamper the market growth of water and wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period. Key Questions Answered in the Report: What are the major forces that are expected to increase the global market demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

What was the revenue generated by the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2029?

Which application type is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years (2019-2029)?

Which are the key market players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers foresee?

What is the consumption pattern of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals across end-users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

Which different types of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are currently being used, and what are their key applications?

What is the competitive strength of the leading players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market? The report on global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as by type, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. Market Dynamics Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Municipal and Industrial Sector

Increasing Water Stress and Declining Freshwater Resources

Increasingly Stringent Regulations Regarding Water Reuse and Wastage Market Restraints Cost-Effective Alternative Water Treatment Methods

High Maintenance and Operation Cost of Water Treatment Plants

Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices of Chemicals Market Opportunities Rising Urbanization and Population in Emerging Economies

Surging Demand from Oil & Gas and Power Industry Companies Mentioned Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Ecolab

K+ S AG Water Industries Ltd.

Kemira OYJ

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

LANXESS

Organo Corporation

SNF S.A.S

Solenis

SUEZ

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Univar Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el735s View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005389/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





