Global Wave Energy Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Amog Consulting, AquaGen Technologies & Aquamarine Power Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Wave Energy Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wave Energy market is expected to reach $141.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2026. Wave energy is the transport and consume of energy by ocean surface waves. The energy captured is then used for all special kinds of helpful work, as well as power generation, water desalination, and pumping of water. Wave energy is also a kind of renewable energy and is the major expected global resource form of ocean energy.
Factors such as rising demand for power from coastal communities and abundant accessibility of wave energy supply are driving the market growth. Though, high investment restrains the market growth. Moreover, addition of wave energy with extra renewable energy technologies is the opportunity for the Wave Energy market.
Based on applications, the power generation services segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to this supremacy can be attributed to an eager emphasis on electrical energy generation by means of renewable sources. This is being finished to curb production of green house gases as of power generation operations.
Companies Mentioned
-
Amog Consulting
-
AquaGen Technologies
-
Aquamarine Power ltd
-
Atlantis Resources Ltd
-
Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd
-
D.E. Energy Ltd
-
Eco Wave Power
-
Marine Current Turbines Ltd
-
Nemos
-
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc
-
Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC
-
Pelamis Wave Power Ltd
-
Sinn Power
-
Tenax Energy Solutions LLC
-
Wave Swell
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
-
How this market evolved since the year 2016
-
Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
-
Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
-
Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
-
SWOT Analysis of the key players
-
Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Wave Energy Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Overtopping Converters
5.3 Oscillating Body Converters
5.4 Oscillating Water Column
6 Global Wave Energy Market, By Location
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Near shore
6.3 Onshore
6.4 Offshore
7 Global Wave Energy Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Desalination
7.3 Environmental Protection
7.4 Power Generation
8 Global Wave Energy Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Strategic Benchmarking
10 Vendors Landscape
