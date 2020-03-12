Global Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AGCO Corp. and Caterpillar Inc. | Technavio

The global wheel loaders market is poised to grow by USD 16.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Loaders Market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wheel Loaders Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Construction and Agriculture), Power Output (>80 HP, 40-80 HP, and <40 HP), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the stabilization of global crude oil prices. In addition, the introduction of telematics in construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the wheel loaders market.

The global crude oil prices have been recovering steadily since 2017, and this stabilization is expected to continue until 2025. The recovery of global crude oil prices is positively influencing global economic growth, which is encouraging governments to increase their spending on various infrastructure projects. This is increasing the demand for construction equipment such as wheel loaders, leading to the growth of the market.

Major Five Wheel Loaders Market Companies:

AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Tractors, Replacement parts, Grain storage and protein production systems, Combines, and Others. The company offers Compact Series loaders under the brand, Massey Ferguson.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates its business through segments such as Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation, Financial Products Segment, and All Other Segments. The company offers a wide range of medium and large wheel loaders. Some of its key offerings include 986H, 950 GC, and 962L.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company offers Holland C Series compact wheel loaders.

Deere & Co.

Deere & Co. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial services. The company offers L-Series mid-size wheel loaders ranging from 152 HP to 192 HP.

Doosan Corp.

Doosan Corp. operates its business through segments such as DHC, DI, Electro-Materials BG, Industrial Vehicle BG, and Others. The company offers a wide range of wheel loaders. Some of its key offerings include DL250-5 wheel loader and DL280-5 wheel loader.

Wheel Loaders Market End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Construction

Agriculture

Wheel Loaders Market Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

>80 HP

40-80 HP

<40 HP

Wheel Loaders Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

