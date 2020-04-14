Global Wood Pellets Market (2020 to 2027) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region and Segment Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wood Pellets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Power Plants, Residential Heating, Commercial Heating, CHP Heating), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood pellets market size is expected to reach USD 18.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Wood pellets can be used as an alternative for fossil fuels as they are eco-friendly, sustainable, and carbon neutral in nature. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Rising demand from the power generation industry is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for power generation coupled with the high combustion of wood pellet is likely to augment the demand for wood pellets over the forecast period.

Rising concerns regarding global warming and climate change coupled with rising oil prices are expected to boost the demand for renewable energy. In addition, the increased government spending on the utilization of renewable energy for power generation is likely to augment the demand for wood pellets over the forecast period.

The market is characterized by the presence of large-scale manufacturers catering the global demand. The demand for wood pellet is high in developed economies including U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and U.S. owing to their increasing application for electricity generation in coal-fired power plants and domestic heating.

Companies Mentioned

Drax Group Plc

INGPELLET Pte. Ltd.

Enviva LP

Georgia Biomass, LLC

The Westervelt Company, Inc.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.

Energex

Wood Pellet Energy (UK) Ltd.

United Company

Groupe Savoie Inc.

Vermont Wood Pellet Co.

Pacific BioEnergy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc.

Lauzon Recycled Wood Energy



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The power plants application segment is likely to register a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

Residential heating application held the leading wood pellets market share of 46.1% in 2019 owing to simple pellet heating technology coupled with minimum operation and maintenance requirements

Commercial heating is expected to be fastest growing application segment exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% by revenue owing to increasing use of wood pellets for the heating of federal or municipal buildings, office buildings, educational facilities, and other commercial buildings

Europe accounted for the market share of 85.9% in 2019, owing to the high consumption of the product in U.K., Italy, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, France, and Belgium

Key market players are undertaking mergers and collaborations to expand their reach and increase production capacity, thereby gaining greater market share



Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Wood Pellets Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1. Factors affecting the quality of wood pellets:

3.3.1.1. Moisture Content

3.3.1.2. Particle Density

3.3.1.3. Mechanical Durability

3.3.1.4. Bulk Density and Pellet Size

3.3.1.5. Heating Value

3.4. Technology overview

3.4.1. Chippers & Hammer Mills:

3.4.2. Dryers:

3.4.3. The Pellet Mill:

3.4.4. Cooling and Storage:

3.4.5. Bagging or Bulk:

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Wood pellets manufacturing: Risk analysis

3.6.1. Wood Pellets Manufacturing Economics

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Wood Pellets Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

4. Wood Pellets Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Power plants

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts in power plants, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Residential heating

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts in residential heating, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Commercial heating

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts in commercial heating, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts in CHP, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5. Wood Pellets Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Wood pellets market: Regional movement analysis, 2017 & 2025

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.5. Central & South America

5.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Company Market Position Analysis

6.4. Public Companies

6.4.1. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.5. Private Companies

6.5.1. List Of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sr58x

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005954/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020