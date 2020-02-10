Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”) will host a conference call for the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE: GER) (together, the “Funds”) on February 13th, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST. The call will feature Kyri Loupis, Head of the Energy and Infrastructure team at GSAM, along with Portfolio Manager Ganesh Jois. The call will briefly cover the market environment for U.S. energy and provide an update on the closed-end fund investment strategies.

The live webcast can be accessed via the web portal using conference ID: gsammlp2020 or through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Dial In Number: 888-254-2825

Conference ID: 7352259

In addition, portfolio holdings as of December 31, 2019, as well as additional information regarding each Fund, can be accessed through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

The Funds

Each Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by GSAM’s Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industry’s largest master limited partnership (“MLP”) investment groups. The Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund began trading on the NYSE on November 26, 2013, and the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014.

Each Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund invests primarily in MLP investments. The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund invests primarily in MLPs and other energy investments. Each Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), and supervises $1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2019.1 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.

Disclosures

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that a Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Each Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Funds are not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

For additional information, please visit the Funds’ website at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

