1 hour ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Buddy Clark – Oil Capital – History has a way of repeating and even enabling bigger problems.
2 hours ago
Reuters Events Launch Energy Transition Summit London Online Edition with CEO’s from Across the Energy Spectrum
6 hours ago
Equinor testing new LNG-powered shuttle tankers
6 hours ago
EIA expects 2020 summer U.S. electricity demand to be lowest since 2009
7 hours ago
Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
22 hours ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration is open

Goldman traders gain $1 billion in commodities revenue after oil slump

in Capital Markets / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News   by

Reuters

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) commodities unit generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May as traders positioned their bets for the collapse in oil prices, a source familiar with the group’s finances said on Wednesday.

Goldman traders gain $1 billion in commodities revenue after oil slump- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The gains were largely driven by oil trading, the source said, though other commodities, including natural gas, power and precious metals contributed, the source said.

Oil prices plunged to their lowest in years in a dramatic selloff at the start of March. U.S. crude futures at one point fell deep into negative territory as panicked traders bailed out of positions after realizing many would be forced to take physical delivery of oil without a place to put the barrels.

Most of Goldman’s boost came from oil trading overseen by Singapore-based partner Qin Xiao and Anthony Dewell in London, amid the collapse in oil prices, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the $1 billion figure, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Numerous funds and brokerages suffered heavy losses in the selloff, sparked by a slump in car and air travel amid lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as well as an argument between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production volumes.

“We are market makers and a client franchise business, and now as always we do all we can to help our clients manage their risk,” Goldman spokesman Patrick Lenihan told Reuters.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice