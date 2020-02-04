Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.
EnerCom Dallas
Tower Club Dallas
1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor
Dallas, TX 75201
Presentation Day/Time: February 11th at 8:50 am CT
32nd Annual ROTH Conference
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
One Ritz Carlton Dr.
Dana Point, CA 92629
Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2020
Scotia Howard Weil 48th Annual Energy Conference
The Roosevelt New Orleans
130 Roosevelt Way
New Orleans, LA 70112
Conference Dates: March 23-26, 2020
A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.
Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".
