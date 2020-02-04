HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following conferences.

EnerCom Dallas

Tower Club Dallas

1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor

Dallas, TX 75201

Presentation Day/Time: February 11th at 8:50 am CT

32nd Annual ROTH Conference

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

One Ritz Carlton Dr.

Dana Point, CA 92629

Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2020

Scotia Howard Weil 48th Annual Energy Conference

The Roosevelt New Orleans

130 Roosevelt Way

New Orleans, LA 70112

Conference Dates: March 23-26, 2020

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-to-participate-at-upcoming-events-300998922.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation