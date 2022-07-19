Google and Chevron invest in nuclear fusion startup that’s raised $1.2 billion

CNBC

Google and Chevron are part of a $250 million funding raise announced Tuesday for TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion startup with an unconventional strategy that has now raised a total of $1.2 billion.

Nuclear fusion is often referred to as the holy grail of clean energy because of its promise of generating nearly unlimited emission-free energy without the equivalent harmful, long-lasting radioactive waste that nuclear fission produces.

Nuclear fission is the process by way conventional nuclear power plants generate energy in which a larger atom is split into two smaller atoms, thereby releasing energy. Nuclear fusion reverses that process, with energy produced when two larger atoms slam together to form one larger atom.

Fusion is the elemental process that powers stars and the sun, but has proven fiendishly difficult to sustain in a controlled reaction on Earth, despite decades of effort. “TAE — and fusion technology as a whole — has the potential to be a scalable source of no-carbon energy generation and a key enabler of grid stability as renewables become a greater portion of the energy mix,” said Jim Gable, president of Chevron Technology Ventures, the energy company’s corporate venture capital arm, in a statement announcing Tuesday’s funding round. Google, the search giant owned by parent company Alphabet, has partnered with TAE since 2014, providing the fusion startup with artificial intelligence and computational power. But Tuesday marks Google’s first cash investment in TAE.

A roadmap of the TAE fusion machines. Courtesy TAE fusion

A Japanese investment company, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, also participated in the round, and will help TAE bring its fusion technology to the Asia-Pacific region. TAE was founded in 1998 and aims to have a commercial scale fusion reactor delivering energy to the grid in the early 2030s. The investment follows an announcement in October that TAE had partnered with Japan’s National Institute for Fusion Science. Japan currently gets the majority of its energy from coal, oil and natural gas, according to the International Energy Association. Its geography makes its clean energy goals particularly challenging. “Unlike many other countries, Japan does not have an abundance of renewable energy resources and its high population density, mountainous terrain, and steep shorelines represent serious barriers to scaling up the ones it does have, particularly as many of its few flatlands are already heavily covered by solar panels,” Fatih Birol, executive director at the International Energy Agency, said about the country’s energy landscape in 2021. That means Japan needs to focus on energy efficiency and nuclear power, among other sources, he said.

Technical milestone reached, challenges remain

Also on Tuesday, TAE announced a technical milestone: It achieved temperatures greater than 75 million degrees Celsius with its current fusion reactor machine, nicknamed Norman. (A photo essay of how Norman works can be found here.) The funding TAE announced Tuesday will go toward building its next generation fusion machine, called Copernicus, which it says it will have completed by 2025.

A rendering of TAE Technologies’ next generation fusion machine, called Copernicus. Artist rendering from TAE Technologies

The most common machine being built to achieve fusion is a tokamak, a donut-shaped device. That method is being developed at ITER, the multinational collaborative fusion project being constructed in France and pictured below:

Installation of one of the giant 300-tonne magnets that will be used to confine the fusion reaction during the construction of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) on the Cadarache site on September 15, 2021. Jean-marie Hosatte | Gamma-rapho | Getty Images