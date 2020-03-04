Government of Canada announces support for the City of Saint John and Saint John Energy’s Climate Change Initiatives

SAINT JOHN, NB, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling first-hand the impacts and costs of climate change. By working together, we can take action on climate change in a way that benefits all Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is working with municipalities to cut pollution and make life more affordable.

The Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, Wayne Long, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, today announced up to $4 million in funding for the City of Saint John, New Brunswick. This investment will support the development of a renewable heating and cooling system for four buildings at Market Square – a commercial complex in Saint John. It will also support the implementation of energy retrofits in up to 50 municipal buildings such as arenas, wastewater treatment facilities, fire halls, transit facilities, offices and several public buildings. Over the lifetime of this project, the City of Saint John will see a cumulative reduction of around 76,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. That is equivalent to removing over 23,000 passenger cars off the road for a year.

The Government of Canada is also announcing an additional up to $570,600 in funding for Saint John Energy to replace around 1,700 of the existing outdoor area and street lights with high-efficiency LED lights. This investment will allow Saint John Energy to completely upgrade its lighting, as part of its LED upgrade initiative.

The funding comes from the Champions and Partnership streams of the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Challenge, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs.

Canada's climate plan is on track for the biggest reduction in carbon emissions in our country's history. This plan is just the beginning. The Government will continue to bring forward new and enhanced measures to ensure Canada continues to be a leader in the fight against climate change, and to reach the commitment of being net-zero by 2050.

Quotes

"My congratulations to Mayor Don Darling and the City of Saint John, New Brunswick for bringing forward an innovative and affordable solution to increase energy efficiency, reduce emissions and save people money. These projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help support Canada's commitment to being net-zero by 2050."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"As a coastal community, Saint John lies on the front lines of the battle against climate change. That's why I'm proud to be a part of a federal government that is implementing the most ambitious federal climate change plan in Canadian history. It's also why was thrilled to be able to help deliver over $4.5 million in federal funding through the Low Carbon Economy Fund for projects that will reduce emissions, help the City of Saint John reduce its energy costs, and create well-paying jobs in our community today. This substantial federal investment in our community will help support emissions reductions equivalent to removing over 23,000 passenger cars off the road for a year and, in doing so, help ensure the fiscal and environmental sustainability of our community for years to come."

– Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, Wayne Long

"We have an ambitious and comprehensive Corporate Climate Action Plan that is guiding a series of tangible, action-oriented environmental sustainability initiatives for the city. Goals within the plan include achieving a 30 per cent reduction in municipal GHG emissions by 2025 and ultimately becoming carbon neutral by 2040. The Government of Canada has demonstrated its shared commitment to helping the City of Saint John reach these goals. Funds from the Government of Canada Low Carbon Economy Challenge will contribute to the economic and environmental benefits achieved through two key municipal projects. The projects include energy management and conservation measures for select municipal and water facilities, and the first phase development of an innovative district energy system."

– Mayor Don Darling, City of Saint John

"Saint John Energy is committed to a cleaner energy future. Through funding from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, Saint John Energy will convert 100% of its area lights to High Efficiency LED and reduce greenhouses gasses through energy efficiency. We are working to make Saint John one of the greenest and most affordable energy cities in the world."

– Will McGivney, Project Manager, Saint John Energy

Quick facts

The Challenge stream of the Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, and it's helping put Canada on a path to meet and beat our Paris Agreement target for 2030.

climate action plan, and it's helping put on a path to meet and beat our Paris Agreement target for 2030. Under the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the maximum percentage of total project costs the federal government can contribute toward a project varies depending on the recipient. The maximum federal share for specific recipients is as follows:

25 percent for businesse



40 percent for municipalities



40 percent for not-for-profit organizations



50 percent for provincial governments



75 percent for territorial governments



75 percent for Indigenous communities and organizations

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/04/c2440.html