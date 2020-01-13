GP Strategies Wins Supplier of the Year Award for Health and Safety from AVANGRID

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is pleased to announce it has won the 2019 Supplier of the Year Award for Health and Safety from AVANGRID, a leading diversified energy company. The award was presented to GP Strategies during a ceremony near AVAGRID's headquarters in Orange, Connecticut.

GP Strategies has a deep history, spanning over 50 years, of providing world-class technical training, consulting, and engineering services to the energy sector, one of the most highly regulated and technically complex markets in the world. GP Strategies' expertise is critical when it comes to supporting health, safety, and compliance practices in the industry.

AVANGRID is a sustainable energy company operating eight electric and natural gas companies serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as a renewable energy business with facilities in 22 states. With 6,500 employees, health and safety is a major concern.

"Safety is a core value. We say this often at AVANGRID because we believe it, and we work to reinforce it every day," stated Dave LaBelle, AVANGRID's Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety. "GP Strategies shares our philosophy that well-equipped, adaptable employees are our most valuable asset. Providing them with the tools and training to be successful in new and innovative ways is critical to our success as an organization."

"We are honored to win this Supplier of the Year Award from AVANGRID. Our work with AVANGRID has been supported by multiple GP Strategies offices, from Tampa to Portland, all focused on bringing our best to the customer. To have that effort recognized with such a meaningful award is significant to our teams and affirms the quality of work we deliver to our customers," said Eric Rodgers, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technical Services, GP Strategies.

Through 2022, AVANGRID is expected to invest nearly $12 billion in renewable power generation, gas distribution, and electrical transmission and distribution, paving the way for ongoing collaboration opportunities with GP Strategies. The two companies have just embarked on a partnership to design AVANGRID's future learning strategy.

"We don't plan on resting on our laurels," commented Rodgers. "We look forward to serving AVANGRID on many fronts. This recognition inspires us to make an even bigger performance impact for AVANGRID in the future."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About AVANGRID

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $34 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power, with a presence in 22 states across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

