8 hours ago
Halliburton introduces iStar Intelligent Drilling and Logging Platform
8 hours ago
Volatile energy markets are here to stay, global watchdog warns
9 hours ago
Biden’s net-zero climate policies drive a 23% hike in U.S. coal usage
10 hours ago
Putin ready to send more Russian gas to Europe, blames flawed policies for shortage
12 hours ago
PetroTal announces Q3 2021 operations and liquidity update
13 hours ago
OPEC trims 2021 demand forecast but says gas price surge could help

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.