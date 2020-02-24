Grandmaster Stanley Ngui Is Excited to Announce a Promotional Partnership with the Tesla Energy Card(TM)

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is excited to announce his promotional partnership with the Tesla Energy Card™ — an innovative delivery system for energy patterns that help to reestablish homeostasis within the body.

Grandmaster Stanley Ngui, creator of the NGUI-MATRIX pain management and treatment technique, is happy to announce his promotional partnership with the Tesla Energy Card™. The Tesla Energy Card™ is designed to directly imprint energy patterns within your body, as well as imprint the food and water that you consume in order to correct any abnormalities in your bodily processes by reestablishing homeostasis.

The Tesla Energy Card™ features a charged magnetic strip that emits unique and specialized energy patterns and can either be worn or be used to imprint consumables like food and water. By imprinting your body with natural energy patterns, this innovative wellness tool will "wake up" your body to address internal stressors and initiate a natural detoxification process.

About Grandmaster Stanley & The NGUI-MATRIX

Grandmaster Stanley Ngui, IMD, Ph.D., is an international lecturer, Qi Gong Grandmaster, and a practicing clinician of Traditional Chinese Medicine for over 40 years. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has pursued natural wellness tools and treatments that people can use to recover from pain and illness instead of seeking pharmacological treatment.

The NGUI-MATRIX is a pain management and treatment technique that operates on the principle that pain is caused by the unnatural or irregular flow of energy through the body. Whereas most corrective pain treatments might be invasive or require pharmacological intervention, the NGUI-MATRIX is completely non-invasive and non-toxic.

Learn more about the NGUI-MATRIX today at www.nguimatrix.com.

The Tesla Energy Card™

The Tesla Energy Card™ is an innovative wellness tool and is newly available online. Currently, the Tesla Energy Card™ is being offered at a special introductory pricing of $19.95, but will be raised to $29.95 after April 1, 2020.

To learn more about the Tesla Energy Card™ or to purchase your own, visit www.ghsdoc.com/product/tesla-energy-card/.

The statements made regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using this product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

