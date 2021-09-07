Great Western President and CEO Rich Frommer announces retirement

Great Western Petroleum

Denver, CO – September 2021- Great Western Petroleum, LLC (“Great Western” or the “Company”) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Frommer has advised the Board of Directors of Great Western of his intention to retire as the Company’s President and CEO effective September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors has appointed John McCready to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2021.

Mr. Frommer has served as the Company’s President and CEO since February 2013. Under Mr. Frommer’s leadership, Great Western underwent significant growth and transformation, through both operational developments and strategic acquisitions in the DJ Basin. A lifelong executive in the oil and gas industry, Mr. Frommer has also served as a leader in the local community and as an advocate for responsible energy development in the state of Colorado.

Mr. McCready brings 20 years of oil and gas experience to the role and has served as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of Great Western since March 2021. Prior to joining the Company in that capacity, Mr. McCready served as Chief Executive Officer of Felix Water LLC, which was sold to Pilot Water Solutions LLC in March 2021.

Mr. Richard Punches, Chairman of the Board at Great Western Petroleum, states, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Rich for his dedicated service and significant contributions to Great Western. Rich has played a critical role in the development and success of the Company, and he leaves Great Western well-positioned for success as the leading private operator in the basin. We wish Rich well in his retirement and future endeavors. We are excited about the future of the Company under John’s leadership and look forward to building upon the foundation established by Rich.”

Mr. Frommer said, “It has been my tremendous honor and privilege to lead and work alongside the wonderful Great Western employees over the past eight years. I would like to thank them for their hard work and resilience in growing this Company into a leading DJ Basin producer and wish Great Western all the best going forward.”

Great Western and its employees thank Rich for his dedication, passion and steadfast commitment to the Company, its people, its partners and the community.