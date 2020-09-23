5 mins ago
OAG360 Rumor Mill: Exxon Mobil has multiple offers from planned stake sale in North Sea
18 mins ago
Dallas Fed survey finds two-thirds of upstream execs think US oil output has peaked
31 mins ago
California passes law requiring zero emission cars by 2035
4 hours ago
Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.6 million barrels
5 hours ago
India tops up strategic reserves with cheaper crude, saves over $685M

Greene Concepts Captures A+ Better Business Bureau Accreditation Rating, Promotes Honorable Business Standards, Customer Satisfaction and Marketplace Compliance

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.