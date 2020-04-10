Greenlane Renewables Retains New Market-Making Services

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GRN) today announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) for its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by Haywood in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood $5,000 per month for a period of 6 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or Haywood. The Company and Haywood act at arm's length, and Haywood has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities except that its clients and members of its pro group may own shares of the Company from time to time. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by Haywood, an arm’s length party to the Company. The fee paid by the Company to Haywood is for services only and is the same amount the Company paid to its previous service provider.

About Haywood Securities

Founded in 1981, Haywood is a 100% employee-owned investment dealer with more than 300 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Haywood Securities Inc. is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). In addition, Haywood Securities (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a broker-dealer registered to transact securities business in the United States and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). For more information please visit: www.haywood.com.

As of February 2020, Haywood, and its subsidiaries, and each of its officers or directors, collectively, beneficially owned 1% or more of Greenlane. Additionally, Haywood, or one of its subsidiaries has managed or co-managed or participated as a selling group in a public offering of securities for Greenlane in the last twelve months. Haywood has recently provided investment banking services to Greenlane and may again in the future. As of close of day on April 9, 2020, Haywood Securities holds 71,000 shares of Greenlane common shares.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities, and project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

