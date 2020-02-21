February 21, 2020 - 1:00 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations Seminar (Washington, United States - May 21-22, 2020) - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. All things batteries will be taught in the context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries. The advantage of this course is that you receive in one sitting a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, operations, and advances in software. What You Will Learn What You Will Learn About Grid Batteries

Grid Battery Market Revenue Calculations: ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO

PPA pricing of renewables plus grid batteries

Policy case studies with Energy Storage CA, MA, NY, and others

Review of all major battery projects and use cases in current operation

Regulatory metrics for cost and benefit analysis for storage

Case studies of answering the questions of why?, when?, where?, and how much batteries?

Review of innovative ownership models and how to price them

Stylized facts of auctions for procurement of batteries

Learn the good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors

Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters

Battery technology review

Basic and advanced techniques for valuation of batteries

Representing batteries in the planning processes for transmission, distribution and integrated resource plans

Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation

Operational issues with batteries

Existing and evolving use cases for batteries

Addressable stacked services

Revenue Calculations (energy arbitrage, ancillary services, frequency response, others)

Cost Calculations (capital Costs, EPC, FOM, VOM, losses, connection cost, others)

Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services

Insights to battery simulations and computations for cycling

Detailed economic models of revenue and benefit valuations of batteries

Detailed financial models for batteries including NPV, IRR, payback, gearing, and others.

Methods for nodal battery valuation analysis in competitive markets

Procurement concerns and strategy

Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects

Advance battery controls and automation

Battery End of Life Costs

Advanced Software Case Studies

Artificial Intelligence Applications for Dispatch of Grid Batteries

BlockChain Performance Management of Grid Batteries

Learning Techniques

Online Presentation slides

Handouts

Analytics Software exercises with value, design, buy and operate exercises

Interactive group discussions

Case Studies Seminar Information The seminar will start promptly at 8:00 AM and will finish at 4:00 PM on the first day. On Day 2 the seminar will begin at 8:00 AM and end at 12:00 PM. The program includes continental breakfast, lunch on the first day and coffee breaks. On the second day, it includes a continental breakfast and coffee breaks. Attendees also receive a professionally produced seminar manual that can serve as a valuable office reference. Dress is casual for all seminars. Agenda: DAY 1 Introduction Policy and Regulatory: trends, cost and benefit metrics, policy approaches

Valuation: use cases, methods, approaches, techniques, algorithms

Design: cycling, cooling, standards, engineering, connection analysis

Procurement: strategy, documents, vendors, EPC

Operations: outages, dispatch, losses, testing, automation Policy and Regulatory Case studies of NY, MA, CA, and others

Policy Approach's and Mechanisms

Regulatory benefit-cost metrics Battery Technologies Overview of battery technologies

Current trends in battery research Vendors The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors

Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium-Ion, Flow Batteries, others

Battery characteristics and costs

Strategy working with battery vendors Use Cases Energy Arbitrage, Spinning Reserve, Non-Sync Spinning Reserve, Regulation, Operating Reserve, Renewables Integration, EV Charging, Frequency Response, Black Start, Others Planning Processes and Integrated Resource Plans Case studies of answering questions of the why, where, when, how much

Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and IRPs

Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS

Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch

Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases System Benefits Metrics with BESS Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings Operations Outages, losses, fade, Operations and Maintenance Costs Competitive Market Analysis Market Revenue Examples ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO

Calculating revenue in day-ahead schedule

Calculating revenue in real-time schedule

Calculating frequency response and ancillary services revenues

Valuation of Capacity Value Cost Analysis Efficiency, Cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others Financial Analysis BESS NPV analysis, DCF, WACC, Gearing, Sensitivities, Others DAY 2: Analytical Concepts and Theory Overview for BESS Valuation Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions

Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries

Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets Big Data Analytics Approaches to scanning for battery value across 1000's of nodes

Data mining algorithms

Parallelization of battery analytics algorithms

Cloud Computing Design Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing Hybrid Systems Assessment Techniques of Pairing Lithium-Ion and Flow Batteries

Assessment Techniques of Pairing Batteries and Thermal Plant

Assessment Techniques of Pairing Batteries and Renewables PPA Pricing Calculating PPA pricing for renewables plus batteries Procurement Strategy, warrantees, EPC, origination documents, connection agreements Battery Auctions Bid strategy, auctions results, supply and demand, competitive differences Case Studies: Artificial Intelligence applications for battery dispatch

BlockChain Performance Management for Batteries Speakers Dr. Randell Johnson - Acelerex Dr. Johnson has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries. Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies. He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real-time control. He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson. For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnudk8 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005394/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (February 21, 2020 - 1:00 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia