Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations Seminar (Washington, United States - May 21-22, 2020) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All things batteries will be taught in the context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries. The advantage of this course is that you receive in one sitting a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, operations, and advances in software.
What You Will Learn
What You Will Learn About Grid Batteries
Grid Battery Market Revenue Calculations: ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO
PPA pricing of renewables plus grid batteries
Policy case studies with Energy Storage CA, MA, NY, and others
Review of all major battery projects and use cases in current operation
Regulatory metrics for cost and benefit analysis for storage
Case studies of answering the questions of why?, when?, where?, and how much batteries?
Review of innovative ownership models and how to price them
Stylized facts of auctions for procurement of batteries
Learn the good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors
Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters
Battery technology review
Basic and advanced techniques for valuation of batteries
Representing batteries in the planning processes for transmission, distribution and integrated resource plans
Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation
Operational issues with batteries
Existing and evolving use cases for batteries
Addressable stacked services
Revenue Calculations (energy arbitrage, ancillary services, frequency response, others)
Cost Calculations (capital Costs, EPC, FOM, VOM, losses, connection cost, others)
Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services
Insights to battery simulations and computations for cycling
Detailed economic models of revenue and benefit valuations of batteries
Detailed financial models for batteries including NPV, IRR, payback, gearing, and others.
Methods for nodal battery valuation analysis in competitive markets
Procurement concerns and strategy
Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects
Advance battery controls and automation
Battery End of Life Costs
Advanced Software Case Studies
Artificial Intelligence Applications for Dispatch of Grid Batteries
BlockChain Performance Management of Grid Batteries
Learning Techniques
Online Presentation slides
Handouts
Analytics Software exercises with value, design, buy and operate exercises
Interactive group discussions
Case Studies
Seminar Information
The seminar will start promptly at 8:00 AM and will finish at 4:00 PM on the first day. On Day 2 the seminar will begin at 8:00 AM and end at 12:00 PM. The program includes continental breakfast, lunch on the first day and coffee breaks. On the second day, it includes a continental breakfast and coffee breaks. Attendees also receive a professionally produced seminar manual that can serve as a valuable office reference. Dress is casual for all seminars.
Agenda:
DAY 1
Introduction
Policy and Regulatory: trends, cost and benefit metrics, policy approaches
Valuation: use cases, methods, approaches, techniques, algorithms
Design: cycling, cooling, standards, engineering, connection analysis
Procurement: strategy, documents, vendors, EPC
Operations: outages, dispatch, losses, testing, automation
Policy and Regulatory
Case studies of NY, MA, CA, and others
Policy Approach's and Mechanisms
Regulatory benefit-cost metrics
Battery Technologies
Overview of battery technologies
Current trends in battery research
Vendors
The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors
Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium-Ion, Flow Batteries, others
Battery characteristics and costs
Strategy working with battery vendors
Use Cases
Energy Arbitrage, Spinning Reserve, Non-Sync Spinning Reserve, Regulation, Operating Reserve, Renewables Integration, EV Charging, Frequency Response, Black Start, Others
Planning Processes and Integrated Resource Plans
Case studies of answering questions of the why, where, when, how much
Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and IRPs
Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS
Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch
Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases
System Benefits Metrics with BESS
Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings
Operations
Outages, losses, fade, Operations and Maintenance Costs
Competitive Market Analysis
Market Revenue Examples ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO
Calculating revenue in day-ahead schedule
Calculating revenue in real-time schedule
Calculating frequency response and ancillary services revenues
Valuation of Capacity Value
Cost Analysis
Efficiency, Cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others
Financial Analysis
BESS NPV analysis, DCF, WACC, Gearing, Sensitivities, Others
DAY 2:
Analytical Concepts and Theory Overview for BESS Valuation
Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions
Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries
Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets
Big Data Analytics
Approaches to scanning for battery value across 1000's of nodes
Data mining algorithms
Parallelization of battery analytics algorithms
Cloud Computing
Design
Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing
Hybrid Systems
Assessment Techniques of Pairing Lithium-Ion and Flow Batteries
Assessment Techniques of Pairing Batteries and Thermal Plant
Assessment Techniques of Pairing Batteries and Renewables
PPA Pricing
Calculating PPA pricing for renewables plus batteries
Procurement
Strategy, warrantees, EPC, origination documents, connection agreements
Battery Auctions
Bid strategy, auctions results, supply and demand, competitive differences
Case Studies:
Artificial Intelligence applications for battery dispatch
BlockChain Performance Management for Batteries
Speakers
Dr. Randell Johnson - Acelerex
Dr. Johnson has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries. Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies. He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real-time control. He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson.
