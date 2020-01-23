Growth of Fracking Fluid Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Demand for Oil and Gas| Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 8% between 2020-2024

The report, global fracking fluid market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005512/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fracking fluid market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the global fracking fluid market includes:

Global Fracking Fluid Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Application Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Global Fracking Fluid Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Baker Hughes Co. BJ Services LLC Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC DuPont de Nemours Inc. Halliburton Co. Schlumberger Ltd. Solvay SA Trican Well Service Ltd. Weatherford International Plc.



Global Fracking Fluid Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

Americas - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Global Fracking Fluid Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application

Onshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Increasing demand for oil and gas will drive the fracking fluid market

The rising industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India and the growing energy consumption are driving the demand for oil and gas. According to IEA, the global energy demand is expected to grow by 25% during 2018-2040. This is propelling oil and gas E&P companies to increase well-drilling activities to explore untapped reservoirs through unconventional E&P techniques such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. This will drive the demand for fracturing fluid in these unconventional E&P techniques, which will boost the growth of the fracking fluid market during the forecast period.

Increasing applications of IoT – An emerging trend in the fracking fluid market

The integration of IoT into oil and gas operations is gaining traction in the market because it improves the processing and helps in employing automation. This not only provides an analytical and calculated approach to oil and gas production but also eliminates the uncertainty, non-productive time, and potential risks associated with the extraction process. It also provides real-time pressure data, which plays a significant role in the fracking process to prevent over-fracturing issues. It also supports the efficiency of the tools used in the fracking process.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fracking-fluid-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing applications of IoT

Advances in fluid end

Rising adoption of green fracking methods

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

For More Information: Click Here

Browse Related Energy Reports:

Global Frac Tree Market 2019-2023: The global frac tree market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005512/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020