Growth of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market to be Impacted by the Advantages of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery| Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 8% between 2020-2024

The report, global microbial enhanced oil recovery market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and application for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the microbial enhanced oil recovery market includes:

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Regional Segmentation Application Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Chemiphase Ltd. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Environmental BioTechnologies Inc. Equinor ASA Micro-Bac International Inc. Microbial Energy Inc. ONGC TERI Biotech Ltd. Qyrin Petroleum Technology RAM Biochemicals Inc. Titan Oil Recovery Inc.



Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Landscape 2020-2024: Application Segmentation

Onshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - size and forecast 2019-2024

Advantages of microbial enhanced oil recovery will drive the microbial enhanced oil recovery market

The production process of crude oil is being optimized by employing several recovery techniques including thermal methods, gas injection, and chemical injection. Recently, a tertiary oil recovery method, microbial enhanced oil recovery has been gaining popularity as this technique is cheaper in comparison to other enhanced oil recovery techniques. This method involves a microbial enhanced oil recovery solution, which is injected into adjacent wells. It has low-energy input requirement for microbes and enhances the operational efficiency of oil fields.

Increasing consumption of oil and natural gas – An emerging trend in the microbial enhanced oil recovery market

The global liquid fuel consumption is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period according to the US EIA. This is encouraging oil companies to drill greenfield oil wells in new and existing oilfields. This is further leading to an increase in demand for microbial enhanced oil recovery for improved the oil recovery.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

