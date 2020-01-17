Gulf Coast Package for Sale

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story / Energy Advisors Group Listings / Oil and Gas A&D Listings   by

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by a Private Seller to market their small package containing
4-Wells. 1-Producing, 1-Shut In & 2-SWDs with a net cash flow of ~$18,800/Mn.

The package is located in Vermillion Psh., South LA in the Bayou Hebert Field and has NonOp WI and Overrides for sale. There was a recent workover in November 2019.

On the 2-Wells
The Seller can deliver 2.5% NonOp WI & 0.77% ORRI (103% Lease NRI). During September 2019, the Broussard 1 ST#3 well had a gross production of 181 BOPD & 9,113 MCFD and net production of 5 BOPD & 233 MCFD (261 MCFED 6:1).

Broussard 1 ST#3
IP30: 4,653 BOED (89% Gas)
Peak IP: 56,117 MCFED

If you have an interest in this package please contact the undersigned to learn more about the seller expectations.

Asset Highlights

  • SOUTH LOUISIANA NONOP & ORRI
  • 4-Wells. 1-Producing, 1-Shut In & 2-SWDs
  • VERMILLION PSH. BAYOU HEBERT FIELD
  • 5% NonOp WI & 0.77% ORRI
  • Strong Gas Producer. Work Over in Nov-19
  • Large Prod. Facilities & Disposal On-Site
  • Operated by PetroQuest Energy
  • Highly Porous Het Sands Reservoir
  • Gross Production: 10,200 MCFED
  • 73% Gas, 20% NGLs & 8% Oil
  • Net Cash Flow: ~$18,800/Mn
  • 3-Way Trapping Fault w/ 28′ Net Pay
  • OP Plans to Perf Additional Zones Uphole
  • ACCEPTING OFFERS NOW

 

Gulf Coast Package Cover - Energy Advisors Group

 

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Blake Dornak, A&D Associate, at [email protected] or 713-600-0169

 

Legal Notice