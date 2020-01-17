Gulf Coast Package for Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by a Private Seller to market their small package containing

4-Wells. 1-Producing, 1-Shut In & 2-SWDs with a net cash flow of ~$18,800/Mn.

The package is located in Vermillion Psh., South LA in the Bayou Hebert Field and has NonOp WI and Overrides for sale. There was a recent workover in November 2019.

On the 2-Wells

The Seller can deliver 2.5% NonOp WI & 0.77% ORRI (103% Lease NRI). During September 2019, the Broussard 1 ST#3 well had a gross production of 181 BOPD & 9,113 MCFD and net production of 5 BOPD & 233 MCFD (261 MCFED 6:1).

Broussard 1 ST#3

IP30: 4,653 BOED (89% Gas)

Peak IP: 56,117 MCFED

Asset Highlights

SOUTH LOUISIANA NONOP & ORRI

4-Wells. 1-Producing, 1-Shut In & 2-SWDs

VERMILLION PSH. BAYOU HEBERT FIELD

5% NonOp WI & 0.77% ORRI

Strong Gas Producer. Work Over in Nov-19

Large Prod. Facilities & Disposal On-Site

Operated by PetroQuest Energy

Highly Porous Het Sands Reservoir

Gross Production: 10,200 MCFED

73% Gas, 20% NGLs & 8% Oil

Net Cash Flow: ~$18,800/Mn

3-Way Trapping Fault w/ 28′ Net Pay

OP Plans to Perf Additional Zones Uphole

