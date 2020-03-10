6 hours ago
Gulfport Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Gulfport Energy Corporation To Contact The Firm

 March 10, 2020 - 8:13 AM EDT
Gulfport Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Gulfport Energy Corporation To Contact The Firm

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) -  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) ("Gulfport" or the "Company").

If you invested in Gulfport stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GPOR. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Source: Newsfile Corp. (March 10, 2020 - 8:13 AM EDT)

