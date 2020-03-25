H/Cell Energy Reports FY2019 Year End Financial Results
DALLAS, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:
Both wholly-owned subsidiaries generated an operating profit for the year
HCCC generated $2.0 million in consolidated gross profit
HCCC entered into a $3 million equity line of credit for growth capital
HCCC successfully established a renewable energy division in Australia
HCCC obtained contract awards for $5.2 million in new projects in the last four months of 2019
HCCC increased its bid list to approximately $38 million
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $6,817,324 and a net loss of $724,393, which includes $405,215 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to $(0.09) in loss per share. The results compare to revenue of $7,505,889 and a net loss of $554,010 or $(0.07) in loss per share, for the prior year ended December 31, 2018.
Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "Fiscal year 2019 was a year of investment in the growth for our business. We established a renewable energy effort in Australia, which generated expense for labor, materials and training that took away from the core revenue production as compared to last year. However, we needed to establish a renewable energy footprint in Australia and by doing so, we believe that 2020 should see significant gains in renewable energy revenue production. We have already seen an increase in bids and projects awarded in renewable energy. With our $3 million equity line of credit, subject to market conditions, we have access to capital to continue the growth anticipated for 2020. Both of our subsidiaries are operationally profitable and we are managing our corporate expenses as effectively as possible. HCCC still maintains $3.5 million in assets and approximately $275,000 in cash as of December 31, 2019. Our bid activity remains high and we see 2020 as a year that will strengthen our balance sheet.”
About H/Cell Energy Corporation:
H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.
Contact:
H/Cell Energy Corporation Investor Relations 3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200 Dallas, Texas 75234 972-888-6009 USA
H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
277,620
$
359,134
Accounts receivable (net retention)
803,659
1,087,381
Prepaid expenses
15,258
16,282
Costs and earnings in excess of billings
26,045
45,478
Total current assets
1,122,582
1,508,275
Property and equipment, net
478,238
476,436
Security deposits and other non-current assets
32,233
32,530
Deferred tax asset
46,000
50,000
Customer lists, net
63,161
83,645
Right of use asset
222,524
-
Deferred offering cost
130,072
-
Goodwill
1,373,621
1,373,621
Total assets
$
3,468,431
$
3,524,507
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
702,133
$
891,354
Billings in excess of costs and earnings
47,098
195,331
Sales and withholding tax payable
39,751
59,857
Current operating lease liability
87,897
-
Current equipment notes payable
27,435
38,991
Current finance lease payable
75,743
65,265
Current line of credit
269,746
-
Current convertible note payable
80,500
-
Income tax payable
41,426
48,643
Total current liabilities
1,371,729
1,299,441
Noncurrent liabilities
Line of credit
-
28,359
Lease operating liability
137,071
-
Earn-out payable
209,199
190,736
Equipment note payable
72,140
121,038
Finance leases
307,804
232,876
Convertible note payable – related party, net of discount
473,770
29,122
Total noncurrent liabilities
1,199,984
602,131
Total liabilities
2,571,713
1,901,572
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,725,524 and 7,586,024 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
772
758
Additional paid-in capital
2,969,686
2,983,476
Accumulated deficit
(2,010,157
)
(1,285,764
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,583
)
(75,535
)
Total stockholders' equity
896,718
1,622,935
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,468,431
$
3,524,507
H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS – OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME