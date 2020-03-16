Hallador Energy Company Announces Reduction in Force

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Sunrise Coal, LLC, is reducing its workforce by 60 employees, effective immediately.

"With the permanent closure of our Carlisle mine, it is necessary that we adjust the size of our workforce to meet our sales commitments going forward. Our hearts go out to our co-workers who are affected by this action, and we are grateful to them for their dedication and service. We regret the impact that will be felt by their families and the community," said Lawrence D. Martin, Chief Financial Officer, Hallador Energy Company.

As previously reported on March 9, 2020, Sunrise has 100% of its 6.7 million-ton sales target contracted for 2020, and 79% contracted for 2021.

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

