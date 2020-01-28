Halliburton wins offshore wells contract for Australian LNG project

Houston Chronicle

Houston oil-field service company Halliburton has landed a contract for offshore natural gas wells that will feed an LNG project in Northwest Australia.

In a statement released early Monday, Halliburton said it won drilling and completion services for the next phase of offshore field development in the Browse Basin off the coast of northern Australia.

In one of the world’s most complicated liquefied natural gas projects, Japanese oil company INPEX is developing natural gas wells about 130 miles off the Australian coast at depths of up to 885 feet. They will use a subsea pipeline to feed an onshore liquefaction plant on the coast.