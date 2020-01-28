Halliburton wins offshore wells contract for Australian LNG project

Houston oil-field service company Halliburton has landed a contract for offshore natural gas wells that will feed an LNG project in Northwest Australia.
In a statement released early Monday, Halliburton said it won drilling and completion services for the next phase of offshore field development in the Browse Basin off the coast of northern Australia.
In one of the world’s most complicated liquefied natural gas projects, Japanese oil company INPEX is developing natural gas wells about 130 miles off the Australian coast at depths of up to 885 feet. They will use a subsea pipeline to feed an onshore liquefaction plant on the coast.
The $40 billion, three-year offshore well campaign is expected to start in March. The contracts awarded include directional drilling, logging while drilling, surface data logging, drilling and completions fluids, cementing, liner hangers, coring and well-completion services.
Halliburton’s Western Australian facilities in Jandakot and Broome will support the project. The company expects to hire locally at its Broome facility to support the contract.
The contracts come less than six months after Houston oil-field service companies Baker Hughes and McDermott International landed contracts to support other parts of the project.
Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Halliburton has more than 55,000 employees in 40 nations. It’s coming off a difficult 2019 in which it posted a $1.1 billion loss.