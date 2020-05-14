Harvest Operations Corp. Announces Delay in Q1 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Operations Corp. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) announces that the filing of its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be delayed, in reliance on temporary relief issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators as result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In particular, Harvest will be relying on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 and equivalent exemptions in other Canadian jurisdictions to defer the filing and dissemination of the Company's interim financial report and related management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2020, for up to 45 days from the May 15, 2020 deadline that otherwise applies.



The Company is pleased to announce that on April 1, 2020, Harvest entered into $150 million bilateral term loan with one of its Credit Facility lenders. The maturity of the term loan is April 1, 2021 and the interest rate on the term loan is CDOR plus 115 basis points. The term loan is guaranteed by the Company's parent company, Korea National Oil Corporation (“KNOC”) and contains no financial covenants.

Harvest is also pleased to announce that, effective May 1, 2020, Mr. Jaegu Nam has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and a Director. Mr. Byeongil Kim completed his secondment in Canada and was reassigned to KNOC headquarters in Ulsan, South Korea. As a result, Mr. Kim tendered his resignation as Harvest’s President & CEO and Director. Harvest would like to thank Mr. Kim for his time with the Company.

Harvest reduced oil sands production in April in relation to maintenance activities and restarted the plant to approximately 50% capacity in May. We expect to maintain that rate until commodity price outlooks stabilize. In addition, Harvest has taken a decision to temporarily reduce conventional oil production by approximately 30% while oil prices are depressed.

Management currently estimates that Harvest's first quarter interim filings will be completed on June 12, 2020, subject to any intervening change of obligations.

Harvest confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles set forth in section 9 of the National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

