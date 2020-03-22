Haynes and Boone M&A deals structured through bankruptcy panel in Dallas

17 mins ago
A EnerCom team discussion about a very timely analysis of world events impacting the United States oil and gas market.

This event from Haynes and Boone was an excellent panel discussion on distressed oil and gas M&A. Panelists from Contango Oil & Gas Company, EnerCom, and Haynes and Boone, LLP  presented real world lessons learned from past deals involving distressed oil and gas assets. They also discussed the recent acquisition of White Star’s assets by Contango Oil & Gas Company, the 363 sale process and provide valuable tips and analysis of key issues related to these types of deals.

The event was very well attended in the Haynes and Boone offices downtown Dallas. Aaron Vanderford, President, Dan Genovese, Director Consulting Services, and Stu Turley, Director Publisher 360 sat down and talked about Aaron's presentation on the panel. 

