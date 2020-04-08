Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is Solvent-Free and Easy on Your Skin

BOCA RATON, FL, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soap dates back to the Babylonians in 2800 BCE.

Traditional soaps contain fats and oils that react with lye. Industrial soap, or hand cleaners, often contain petroleum distillates, such as hydrocarbon solvents made from crude oil, and which include spirits, kerosene, white spirits, naphtha, and solvents.

“Hand cleaners with these ingredients may be harmful to your skin,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the manufacturer of solvent-free, heavy-duty, industrial-strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner. “These hand cleaners with solvents at best cause skin irritation.

“At worse, petroleum-based soap ingredients can crack your skin, cause inflammation, and dehydrate your skin. Some of these ingredients may be carcinogenic,” he added.

Leon, however, has an alternative with a 100-year-track record to these harsh, chemical-based hand cleaners.

“Our Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is solvent-free,” Leon said, adding that the ingredients in Reinol do not contain lye or other dangerous chemicals. “We have been making Reinol for decades. It gets rid of the grease and tar, but it is soft on your skin.”

Today, it is even more important to use a solvent-free hand cleaner because of the germs and viruses that threaten people’s health worldwide.

“I think you are going to see everyone continue to wash their hands regularly even after the coronavirus threat has gone,” Leon said. “You will want a natural, solvent-free, heavy-duty, and industrial-strength hand cleaner. That’s Reinol.”

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. Reinol is a perfect choice for industries, such as automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, workshops, and maintenance departments.

Reinol is also an economical alternative: A one-liter tub will wash 300 hands. To use Reinol, you first must rub a small teaspoon of the Reinol paste into your hands before adding a few drops of water.

“Reinol has been manufactured since the early 1900s. It is time-tested,” Leon said.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Amazon .

