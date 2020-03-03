Help People Identify Energy-Related Scams During National Consumer Protection Week

ComEd experts can provide tips to help consumers identify attempts to steal their money and identity

In recognition of National Consumer Protection week – March 2 to March 6 – ComEd supports Utilities United Against Scams by offering ComEd experts to talk about how imposters attempt to steal money and energy from individuals and businesses in your coverage area.

Since 2017, ComEd has experienced a 60-percent increase in reports of scams and scam attempts into its call center.

Scammers often pose as ComEd employees to take customers’ money or enter their homes to rob them. These imposters can show up at small businesses as well.

Scammers may call using a number that appears to be a ComEd phone number. They may threaten to turn off a customer’s service and ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.

What you can do

Help educate residents in your coverage area on how they can identify and guard against falling victim to imposter utility scams. Tips and other scam information is available at ComEd.com/ScamAlert or UtilitiesUnited.org

Who: A ComEd expert is available to talk about how imposters attempt to steal money and energy from individuals and businesses in your coverage area. What: Learn about the ploys scammers use to steal an individual’s money and identity. Learn how to distinguish a ComEd employee from an imposter. When: Schedule your interview anytime between March 2 and March 6 in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week. Where: Interviews can be conducted in studio, at a ComEd office or by phone.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) is a consortium of 146 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities (and their respective trade associations). UUAS is dedicated to combating impostor utility scams by providing a forum for utilities and trade associations to share data and best practices, in addition to working together to implement initiatives to inform and protect customers.

