Helping Customers During This Time of Need: All EEI Member Companies Suspend Electricity Disconnects

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Electric Institute (EEI) President Tom Kuhn today announced that all EEI member companies are suspending electricity disconnects for non-payment nationwide. Many companies already have made this commitment in their local service territories.

"EEI member companies—our nation's investor-owned electric companies—recognize the challenge facing our country as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. This crisis will create significant financial hardships for many Americans, and we know that now, as always, ensuring access to reliable electricity is essential to the health and safety of all our customers. To help reduce the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable, EEI members are committed to working collectively with our state public utility commissions to appropriately suspend power shut-offs for non-payment." – Tom Kuhn, President of EEI

EEI greatly appreciates the support of our industry stakeholders who also are working to support customers and communities during these extraordinary times.

"EEI's member companies are committed to helping support the communities where we live, work, and serve. As providers of critical resources and infrastructure, our industry recognizes our indispensable role in responding to this crisis for as long it takes our communities to recover. We will continue to help customers who may be experiencing health or economic challenges, and this commitment by EEI's membership ensures that our customers will maintain access to reliable energy during this public health emergency." – EEI Chairman Chris Crane, CEO and President of Exelon

"The pledge by EEI's member electric companies comes at a time when we are acutely aware of the need to make our communities' safety and best interests a national priority. We applaud their commitment, and NARUC looks forward to continuing to work with EEI's member companies to ensure that all customers—particularly those who are most vulnerable—will remain connected to necessary power service during this time of crisis." – Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC)

"As we navigate these uncertain times, it is critical that Americans have access to the basics, including electricity. We commend Edison Electric Institute and its member companies for working to ensure that lights, refrigerators, and heating and cooling systems will remain on as this crisis continues. Suspending electricity disconnects for non-payment demonstrates their commitment to the well-being of their customers, and we encourage all power providers to follow their lead." – U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources Chairman Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ranking Member Joe Manchin of West Virginia

"EEI and its member companies deserve recognition for the leadership and commitment to suspend service disconnections during this crisis. Electricity customers feeling the financial pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic should not also be concerned about losing utility service. We look forward to continuing to work with EEI's member companies and state regulators on issues that are critical to ensuring utility customers continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable service during and after this crisis." – David Springe, Executive Director of the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA)

"The Edison Electric Institute and the nation's leading power companies should be congratulated for this critical commitment to support American communities and families at this time of need. This public health and economic crisis makes clear that we are all in this together. EEI member companies are demonstrating the leadership, compassion and purpose that is the foundation of our nation's spirit, resiliency and eventual recovery." – Jason Grumet, President of the Bipartisan Policy Center

"While COVID-19 has upended all of our lives, we can now rest easy knowing that no one will be shut-off from their electric service during this national health emergency. And, if you get a call or email from someone threatening to shut-off your electricity, you can rest assured that it is indeed a scam and you should simply hang up or delete the email." – Monica Martinez, Executive Director of Utilities United Against Scams

"This pledge by EEI and its member electric companies reflects their deep commitment to the customers and communities they serve and is particularly impactful during this extraordinary time of need. We salute this commitment and look forward to continuing to work with EEI's member companies on issues that are critical to America's energy future." – The African American Mayors Association

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

