Here's Why Oceaneering International Stock Is Falling on an Up Day for Oil

Shares of offshore and undersea services provider Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) were down 13.2% at 1:52 p.m. EDT on Friday. This continues what has been an awful week, with Oceaneering's stock losing two-thirds of its value during one of the worst-ever weeks for crude oil prices.

Today's sell-off is frustrating for many investors. Crude oil prices are actually up today, with Brent gaining 2.7% at this writing and West Texas up a more modest 1.1%. Stocks are also rebounding from Thursday's horror show that saw them fall by the largest percentage in more than 32 years.

