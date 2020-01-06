Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will hold a
conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern
Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release.
To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should
dial 877-693-6685 and enter the pass code 2738806 after 9:45
a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 443-295-9223 and
enter the pass code 2738806. This conference call will also be
accessible by webcast (audio
only).
A replay of the conference call will be available from January 29
through February 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the pass
code 2738806. Outside the United States, parties should dial
404-537-3406 and enter the pass code 2738806.
Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged
in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More
information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking
statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without
limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation
of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and
projections contained in this release are based on the Company’s current
understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual
results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due
to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation’s periodic filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.
