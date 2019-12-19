Hi-Crush Inc. announces release of inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

The report covers all of the Company’s operations, facilities and job sites, in oil and gas basins across the United States including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Con, and others.

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or the “Company”, today announced that it has released its first Corporate Responsibility Report. (CSR), which covers the operating year 2018. The report details the Company’s efforts across several areas of impact including health, safety, environmental, social, and governance factors, and its performance relative to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (“IPIECA”) suggested reporting indicators.

“The release of our first Corporate Responsibility Report is a further indication of our commitment as a company to meeting obligations to our employees, our shareholders, and the communities in which we work,” said Mr. Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush Inc. “We look forward to sharing our progress in all addressed areas in the years to come, and to working every day on improving on the benchmarks we have set in this first report.”

The report covers all of the Company’s operations, facilities and job sites, in oil and gas basins across the United States including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Con, and others. Hi-Crush Inc. will update its Corporate Responsibility Report annually, to enhance stakeholder communication and report its progress in meeting sustainability goals. The full Corporate Responsibility Report can be viewed at www.hicrushinc.com/responsibility.

*Corporate Responsibility Report – also refereed as Corporate Social Responsibility or CSR. – Publishers note.