11 hours ago
Oilfield services giants are primed to post very strong earnings
12 hours ago
HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces increase to the company’s borrowing base
13 hours ago
President Biden is planning to release more oil from the SPR
14 hours ago
OPEC Secretary-General: move to cut oil output was unanimous
15 hours ago
OPEC+ made the Russian oil price cap strategy very risky
16 hours ago
U.S. natural gas futures hold at 3 month low on milder weather forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces increase to the company’s borrowing base

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Finance   by

Oil and Gas 360

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its bank group, led by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, (“Wells Fargo Bank”) has increased the Company’s borrowing base to $550 million and aggregate elected commitments to $525 million.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces increase to the company’s borrowing base- oil and gas 360

Source: HighPeak Energy

Mr. Hightower, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak, said, “We thank all the members of our bank group for their continued support of HighPeak and its development plan through the substantial increase of our borrowing base. We are excited to add two new banks, including Wells Fargo Bank as the new lead bank and Amegy Bank, to our credit facility. We also want to specifically thank Fifth Third Bank, N.A. for their support and leadership over the last few years as the former lead bank of the facility, which has increased in size from an initial borrowing base of $40 million to $550 million today, and for their continued commitment in the credit facility.”

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
[email protected]

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.