HighPoint Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial and operating results press release after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, to discuss the results. The call is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Mountain time). Please join the webcast conference call live at www.hpres.com, accessible from the Investor Relations page. To join by telephone, call 855-544-8404 (650-852-1713 international callers) with passcode 7246819. A replay of the call will be available through March 5, 2020, at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 international) with passcode 7246819.



