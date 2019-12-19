HighPoint Resources supports Children’s Hospital Colorado with donation of custom handicap accessible van

Oil and Gas 360

DENVER – December 19, 2019 – HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) is pleased to support Children’s Hospital Colorado and provide a brand-new, custom handicap accessible van. The rehabilitation program will use the van to take patients out of the hospital on therapeutic passes.

These passes are one of the most important components of the rehabilitation process by helping children and families learn how to reintegrate into the community after a newly acquired disability. Trips to parks, restaurants, playgrounds and other neighborhood locations offer patients the chance to have fun and also to learn new skills to navigate the world.

Chief Executive Officer and President Scot Woodall commented, “We are committed to being a responsible corporate member of the communities in which we live, work and operate in Colorado. As part of this commitment, we are proud to support Children’s Hospital Colorado and provide a custom handicap accessible van to support the Pediatric Rehabilitation Department and their efforts to ease the effects of illness or injury on a child’s development. We share in Children’s Hospital Colorado’s commitment to children’s health and wellness and we are grateful to support this amazing institution. Investing in opportunities to enhance our community through corporate giving is a strategic priority for HighPoint Resources and is a responsibility we embrace.”

“Our team uses a patient-centered approach to help children develop the strength, endurance and abilities they need to return safely home from the hospital after an illness or injury,” said Susan Apkon, MD, Fischahs Chair in Pediatric Rehabilitation and head of the Pediatric Rehabilitation Department at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “Unfortunately, sometimes what were once everyday activities, like playing at the park or going to a store, may now be challenging. With this specially equipped van, we can take children out in the community to learn new ways of interacting with the world and to give them and their families the confidence to return home and engage once again in family, friend and school activities. We are grateful to HighPoint Resources for their generosity, which will help so many children get back to the lives they want.”

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514