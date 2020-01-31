|
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
DALLAS
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $49.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $28.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income to common stockholders for the full year 2019 was $225.3 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, compared to $121.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, a 12.5% increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 28, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020. Additionally, Hilltop paid $73.4 million to repurchase 3,390,247 shares at a weighted average price of $21.64 during 2019, inclusive of privately negotiated transactions. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. The Hilltop Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program through January 2021, under which Hilltop may repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
Effective January 1, 2020, Hilltop adopted the current expected credit loss model, or CECL, which replaces the current process for estimating allowance for loan losses in its entirety. Our implementation efforts are substantially complete, and based upon the current loan portfolio, we estimate that the allowance for credit losses will be between $80 million and $100 million, inclusive of the estimate of change in reserve for unfunded commitments of between $6 million and $9 million, as of CECL’s adoption on January 1, 2020. The estimated increase over the current allowance for loan losses is driven by the fact that under CECL the allowance covers expected credit losses over the entire expected life of the loan portfolios and also takes into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions. This estimated increase, net of tax, will be reflected as a decrease to opening retained earnings at January 1, 2020. While not material, the impact of the adoption of CECL also affects our regulatory capital, performance and other asset quality ratios.
Jeremy Ford, CEO of Hilltop, said, “The strong results delivered in the fourth quarter capped off a fantastic year for Hilltop, and I credit the collective efforts of our teammates in the businesses and our holding company. PrimeLending rebounded from a challenging year in 2018 by generating $65 million of pre-tax income in 2019, an increase of $52 million. HilltopSecurities executed on its targeted strategies and grew net revenues by $103 million to $456 million during 2019. PlainsCapital Bank delivered $182 million of pre-tax income in 2019, an increase of $30 million from 2018, by focusing on prudent growth in loans and deposits while maintaining its moderate risk profile and reducing expenses. National Lloyds’ results reflect improved core operations and lower loss experience during 2019 as it generated $17 million of pre-tax income.
“In addition to these favorable financial results, we continued to position Hilltop for long-term success by executing on our platform for efficiency and growth initiatives. In 2019, we delivered significant productivity improvements through key technology investments and the addition of talented professionals across our organization. We enter 2020 with strong momentum and focus.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights for Hilltop:
-
Hilltop’s annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.40% and 9.43%, respectively, compared to 0.86% and 5.76%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018;
-
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $23.20 at December 31, 2019, compared to $22.71 at September 30, 2019;
-
Hilltop’s total assets were $15.2 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.8 billion at September 30, 2019;
-
Loans1, net of allowance for loan losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019;
-
Non-performing loans were $36.1 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $35.5 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2019;
-
Loans held for sale increased by 6.2% from September 30, 2019 to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2019;
-
Total deposits were $9.0 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.7 billion at September 30, 2019;
-
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 12.71% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.69% at December 31, 2019;
-
Hilltop’s net interest margin3 decreased to 3.30% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.45% in the third quarter of 2019;
-
The provision for loan losses was $6.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $47 thousand in the third quarter of 2019;
-
The provision for loan losses increased during the fourth quarter 2019 primarily as a result of adjustments to qualitative factors associated with concentrations in the commercial real estate loan portfolio, growth in the overall loan portfolio and the recast of cash flows associated with certain PCI loans
-
For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $299.3 million, compared to $238.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 25.5% increase;
-
For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $336.9 million, compared to $310.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 8.4% increase; and
-
Hilltop’s effective tax rates were 22.5% and 22.4% during the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, compared to 23.2% and 21.8% during the same periods in 2018.
_____________
|
1
|
|
“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for loan losses, of $576.5 million and $558.1 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively
|
2
|
|
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
|
|
3
|
|
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|(in 000's)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
484,959
|
|
|
$
|
326,129
|
|
|
$
|
342,001
|
|
|
$
|
313,192
|
|
|
$
|
644,073
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
400
|
|Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
|
|
|
157,436
|
|
|
|
83,878
|
|
|
|
151,271
|
|
|
|
156,851
|
|
|
|
133,993
|
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
|
|
59,031
|
|
|
|
49,998
|
|
|
|
50,660
|
|
|
|
65,205
|
|
|
|
61,611
|
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trading, at fair value
|
|
|
689,576
|
|
|
|
707,268
|
|
|
|
601,524
|
|
|
|
703,295
|
|
|
|
745,466
|
|
|Available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
998,392
|
|
|
|
1,003,850
|
|
|
|
1,009,924
|
|
|
|
1,019,851
|
|
|
|
875,658
|
|
|Held to maturity, at amortized cost
|
|
|
386,326
|
|
|
|
371,361
|
|
|
|
365,905
|
|
|
|
369,865
|
|
|
|
351,012
|
|
|Equity, at fair value
|
|
|
20,007
|
|
|
|
19,494
|
|
|
|
19,592
|
|
|
|
19,343
|
|
|
|
19,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,094,301
|
|
|
|
2,101,973
|
|
|
|
1,996,945
|
|
|
|
2,112,354
|
|
|
|
1,991,815
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|
2,106,361
|
|
|
|
1,984,231
|
|
|
|
1,609,477
|
|
|
|
1,059,280
|
|
|
|
1,393,246
|
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
|
|
7,381,400
|
|
|
|
7,321,208
|
|
|
|
7,202,604
|
|
|
|
7,011,679
|
|
|
|
6,930,458
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(61,136
|
)
|
|
|
(55,604
|
)
|
|
|
(55,177
|
)
|
|
|
(58,809
|
)
|
|
|
(59,486
|
)
|
|Loans held for investment, net
|
|
|
7,320,264
|
|
|
|
7,265,604
|
|
|
|
7,147,427
|
|
|
|
6,952,870
|
|
|
|
6,870,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
|
|
|
1,780,280
|
|
|
|
1,731,979
|
|
|
|
1,707,249
|
|
|
|
1,651,199
|
|
|
|
1,440,287
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
219,982
|
|
|
|
213,757
|
|
|
|
208,975
|
|
|
|
210,333
|
|
|
|
237,373
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
117,059
|
|
|
|
121,838
|
|
|
|
123,832
|
|
|
|
108,806
|
|
|
|
—
|
|Other assets
|
|
|
516,134
|
|
|
|
633,794
|
|
|
|
602,143
|
|
|
|
591,442
|
|
|
|
580,362
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|
291,435
|
|
|
|
291,435
|
|
|
|
291,435
|
|
|
|
291,435
|
|
|
|
291,435
|
|Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
30,155
|
|
|
|
31,990
|
|
|
|
33,934
|
|
|
|
35,965
|
|
|
|
38,005
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
15,177,791
|
|
|
$
|
14,837,029
|
|
|
$
|
14,265,870
|
|
|
$
|
13,549,370
|
|
|
$
|
13,683,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
|
$
|
2,769,556
|
|
|
$
|
2,732,325
|
|
|
$
|
2,598,253
|
|
|
$
|
2,490,144
|
|
|
$
|
2,560,750
|
|
|Interest bearing
|
|
|
6,262,658
|
|
|
|
5,998,547
|
|
|
|
5,864,826
|
|
|
|
5,807,975
|
|
|
|
5,975,406
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|
9,032,214
|
|
|
|
8,730,872
|
|
|
|
8,463,079
|
|
|
|
8,298,119
|
|
|
|
8,536,156
|
|Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
|
|
|
1,605,518
|
|
|
|
1,546,163
|
|
|
|
1,531,891
|
|
|
|
1,490,227
|
|
|
|
1,294,925
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
1,424,010
|
|
|
|
1,502,755
|
|
|
|
1,338,893
|
|
|
|
914,525
|
|
|
|
1,065,807
|
|Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
|
|
|
43,817
|
|
|
|
59,249
|
|
|
|
45,447
|
|
|
|
69,354
|
|
|
|
81,667
|
|Notes payable
|
|
|
283,769
|
|
|
|
245,341
|
|
|
|
231,923
|
|
|
|
225,372
|
|
|
|
228,872
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
128,402
|
|
|
|
131,133
|
|
|
|
132,750
|
|
|
|
118,452
|
|
|
|
—
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|
|
|
67,012
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
464,253
|
|
|
|
471,077
|
|
|
|
403,070
|
|
|
|
351,178
|
|
|
|
435,240
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
13,048,995
|
|
|
|
12,753,602
|
|
|
|
12,214,065
|
|
|
|
11,534,239
|
|
|
|
11,709,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|
906
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
936
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,445,233
|
|
|
|
1,441,604
|
|
|
|
1,473,599
|
|
|
|
1,491,585
|
|
|
|
1,489,816
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
11,419
|
|
|
|
12,305
|
|
|
|
7,862
|
|
|
|
(1,062
|
)
|
|
|
(8,627
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
644,860
|
|
|
|
602,835
|
|
|
|
544,275
|
|
|
|
499,452
|
|
|
|
466,737
|
|Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
825
|
|Employee stock trust
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,103,039
|
|
|
|
2,058,269
|
|
|
|
2,027,281
|
|
|
|
1,991,527
|
|
|
|
1,949,470
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
25,757
|
|
|
|
25,158
|
|
|
|
24,524
|
|
|
|
23,604
|
|
|
|
24,423
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,128,796
|
|
|
|
2,083,427
|
|
|
|
2,051,805
|
|
|
|
2,015,131
|
|
|
|
1,973,893
|
|
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
15,177,791
|
|
|
$
|
14,837,029
|
|
|
$
|
14,265,870
|
|
|
$
|
13,549,370
|
|
|
$
|
13,683,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|Consolidated Income Statements
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|(in 000's, except per share data)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
115,696
|
|
$
|
119,580
|
|
$
|
119,322
|
|
|
$
|
460,471
|
|
$
|
436,725
|
|Securities borrowed
|
|
|
16,196
|
|
|
21,010
|
|
|
16,782
|
|
|
|
69,582
|
|
|
66,914
|
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|
16,040
|
|
|
15,764
|
|
|
15,512
|
|
|
|
62,104
|
|
|
50,975
|
|Tax-exempt
|
|
|
1,572
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
6,159
|
|
|
6,834
|
|Other
|
|
|
3,273
|
|
|
4,026
|
|
|
4,438
|
|
|
|
16,513
|
|
|
17,980
|Total interest income
|
|
|
152,777
|
|
|
161,956
|
|
|
157,702
|
|
|
|
614,829
|
|
|
579,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
17,480
|
|
|
18,887
|
|
|
14,838
|
|
|
|
71,509
|
|
|
46,002
|
|Securities loaned
|
|
|
13,989
|
|
|
17,889
|
|
|
13,935
|
|
|
|
60,086
|
|
|
56,733
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
6,244
|
|
|
8,166
|
|
|
7,476
|
|
|
|
26,778
|
|
|
25,816
|
|Notes payable
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
10,754
|
|
|
10,263
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
968
|
|
|
|
3,851
|
|
|
3,663
|
|Other
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
627
|Total interest expense
|
|
|
41,490
|
|
|
48,744
|
|
|
39,987
|
|
|
|
173,523
|
|
|
143,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
111,287
|
|
|
113,212
|
|
|
117,715
|
|
|
|
441,306
|
|
|
436,324
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
6,880
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
6,926
|
|
|
|
7,206
|
|
|
5,088
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
104,407
|
|
|
113,165
|
|
|
110,789
|
|
|
|
434,100
|
|
|
431,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
|
|
|
120,573
|
|
|
157,050
|
|
|
90,628
|
|
|
|
504,935
|
|
|
445,116
|
|Mortgage loan origination fees
|
|
|
36,939
|
|
|
37,782
|
|
|
26,615
|
|
|
|
130,003
|
|
|
103,563
|
|Securities commissions and fees
|
|
|
33,205
|
|
|
34,426
|
|
|
36,984
|
|
|
|
137,742
|
|
|
150,989
|
|Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
|
|
|
32,083
|
|
|
28,685
|
|
|
26,260
|
|
|
|
103,787
|
|
|
90,066
|
|Net insurance premiums earned
|
|
|
32,961
|
|
|
32,654
|
|
|
34,146
|
|
|
|
132,284
|
|
|
136,751
|
|Other
|
|
|
43,515
|
|
|
50,804
|
|
|
23,883
|
|
|
|
197,265
|
|
|
96,305
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|
299,276
|
|
|
341,401
|
|
|
238,516
|
|
|
|
1,206,016
|
|
|
1,022,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Employees' compensation and benefits
|
|
|
215,427
|
|
|
235,197
|
|
|
179,881
|
|
|
|
856,265
|
|
|
768,688
|
|Occupancy and equipment, net
|
|
|
30,883
|
|
|
27,202
|
|
|
30,512
|
|
|
|
114,327
|
|
|
115,207
|
|Professional services
|
|
|
25,052
|
|
|
24,346
|
|
|
26,793
|
|
|
|
96,093
|
|
|
105,752
|
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
14,356
|
|
|
14,677
|
|
|
20,694
|
|
|
|
68,940
|
|
|
79,347
|
|Other
|
|
|
51,218
|
|
|
48,687
|
|
|
52,939
|
|
|
|
204,182
|
|
|
224,255
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
336,936
|
|
|
350,109
|
|
|
310,819
|
|
|
|
1,339,807
|
|
|
1,293,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|
66,747
|
|
|
104,457
|
|
|
38,486
|
|
|
|
300,309
|
|
|
160,777
|Income tax expense
|
|
|
15,045
|
|
|
22,750
|
|
|
8,928
|
|
|
|
67,332
|
|
|
35,050
|Net income
|
|
|
51,702
|
|
|
81,707
|
|
|
29,558
|
|
|
|
232,977
|
|
|
125,727
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
2,289
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
7,686
|
|
|
4,286
|Income attributable to Hilltop
|
|
$
|
49,276
|
|
$
|
79,418
|
|
$
|
28,115
|
|
|
$
|
225,291
|
|
$
|
121,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|
90,606
|
|
|
91,745
|
|
|
94,092
|
|
|
|
92,345
|
|
|
94,969
|
|Diluted
|
|
|
90,711
|
|
|
91,824
|
|
|
94,130
|
|
|
|
92,394
|
|
|
95,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Other and
|
|
Hilltop
|(in 000s)
|
|
Banking
|
|
Broker-Dealer
|
|
Origination
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
|Net interest income (expense)
|
|
$
|
95,503
|
|
$
|
13,324
|
|
|
$
|
(2,049
|
)
|
|
$
|
527
|
|
$
|
(1,496
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,478
|
|
|
$
|
111,287
|Provision (recovery) for loan losses
|
|
|
6,926
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,880
|Noninterest income
|
|
|
11,534
|
|
|
99,804
|
|
|
|
157,554
|
|
|
|
35,543
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
(5,530
|
)
|
|
|
299,276
|Noninterest expense
|
|
|
58,779
|
|
|
88,943
|
|
|
|
146,966
|
|
|
|
29,068
|
|
|
13,571
|
|
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
|
336,936
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
41,332
|
|
$
|
24,231
|
|
|
$
|
8,539
|
|
|
$
|
7,002
|
|
$
|
(14,696
|
)
|
|
$
|
339
|
|
|
$
|
66,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Other and
|
|
Hilltop
|(in 000s)
|
|
Banking
|
|
Broker-Dealer
|
|
Origination
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
|Net interest income (expense)
|
|
$
|
379,258
|
|
$
|
51,308
|
|
|
$
|
(6,273
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,329
|
|
$
|
(5,541
|
)
|
|
$
|
20,225
|
|
|
$
|
441,306
|Provision (recovery) for loan losses
|
|
|
7,280
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,206
|Noninterest income
|
|
|
41,753
|
|
|
404,411
|
|
|
|
634,992
|
|
|
|
143,082
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
|
(20,443
|
)
|
|
|
1,206,016
|Noninterest expense
|
|
|
231,524
|
|
|
366,031
|
|
|
|
563,998
|
|
|
|
127,920
|
|
|
50,968
|
|
|
|
(634
|
)
|
|
|
1,339,807
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
182,207
|
|
$
|
89,762
|
|
|
$
|
64,721
|
|
|
$
|
17,491
|
|
$
|
(54,288
|
)
|
|
$
|
416
|
|
|
$
|
300,309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Year Ended
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|December 31,
|Selected Financial Data
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hilltop Consolidated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|
|
9.43
|
%
|
|
15.55
|
%
|
|
5.76
|
%
|
|
|
11.18
|
%
|
|
6.33
|
%
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
2.26
|
%
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
0.93
|
%
|Net interest margin (1):
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
|
3.55
|
%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As reported
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
3.76
|
%
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|Impact of purchase accounting
|
|
19
|
bps
|
|
26
|
bps
|
|
43
|
bps
|
|
|
25
|
bps
|
|
34
|
bps
|Book value per common share ($)
|
|
23.20
|
|
|
22.71
|
|
|
20.83
|
|
|
|
23.20
|
|
|
20.83
|
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
|
|
90,641
|
|
|
90,629
|
|
|
93,610
|
|
|
|
90,641
|
|
|
93,610
|
|Dividend payout ratio (3)
|
|
14.71
|
%
|
|
9.24
|
%
|
|
23.43
|
%
|
|
|
13.12
|
%
|
|
21.90
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Banking Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (1):
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
|
4.23
|
%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As reported
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
|
3.98
|
%
|
|
4.51
|
%
|
|
|
4.01
|
%
|
|
4.24
|
%
|
|Impact of purchase accounting
|
|
25
|
bps
|
|
35
|
bps
|
|
61
|
bps
|
|
|
33
|
bps
|
|
48
|
bps
|Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
|
|
5,698
|
|
|
7,868
|
|
|
12,737
|
|
|
|
28,745
|
|
|
39,094
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's)
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
(380
|
)
|
|
7,592
|
|
|
|
5,556
|
|
|
9,288
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
1.23
|
%
|Fee income ratio
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
10.5
|
%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.9
|
%
|
|
50.5
|
%
|
|
56.8
|
%
|
|
|
55.0
|
%
|
|
61.9
|
%
|Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
31,455
|
|
|
31,309
|
|
|
31,955
|
|
|
|
127,985
|
|
|
132,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Broker-Dealer Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenue ($000's) (4)
|
|
113,128
|
|
|
121,466
|
|
|
89,750
|
|
|
|
455,719
|
|
|
352,592
|
|Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
64,301
|
|
|
69,954
|
|
|
54,249
|
|
|
|
267,663
|
|
|
218,467
|
|Variable compensation expense ($000's)
|
|
39,505
|
|
|
44,921
|
|
|
31,744
|
|
|
|
163,840
|
|
|
115,948
|
|Compensation as a % of net revenue
|
|
56.8
|
%
|
|
57.6
|
%
|
|
60.4
|
%
|
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
|
62.0
|
%
|Pre-tax margin (5)
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage Origination Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home purchases
|
|
2,958,176
|
|
|
3,380,812
|
|
|
2,586,677
|
|
|
|
11,718,772
|
|
|
11,798,804
|
|
|Refinancings
|
|
1,442,329
|
|
|
1,390,989
|
|
|
384,990
|
|
|
|
3,860,665
|
|
|
1,893,680
|
|
|Total mortgage loan originations - volume
|
|
4,400,505
|
|
|
4,771,801
|
|
|
2,971,667
|
|
|
|
15,579,437
|
|
|
13,692,484
|
|Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
|
|
4,226,425
|
|
|
4,316,118
|
|
|
3,008,793
|
|
|
|
14,591,727
|
|
|
13,735,885
|
|Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As reported
|
|
304
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
328
|
|
|Impact of sales to banking segment
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
0
|
|Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6)
|
|
55,504
|
|
|
51,297
|
|
|
66,102
|
|
|
|
55,504
|
|
|
66,102
|
|Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
109,753
|
|
|
123,890
|
|
|
84,334
|
|
|
|
419,135
|
|
|
389,131
|
|Variable compensation expense ($000's)
|
|
67,224
|
|
|
81,287
|
|
|
44,529
|
|
|
|
252,956
|
|
|
216,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Insurance Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
43.6
|
%
|
|
44.9
|
%
|
|
60.6
|
%
|
|
|
52.1
|
%
|
|
58.0
|
%
|Expense ratio
|
|
40.5
|
%
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
|
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
39.0
|
%
|
|Combined ratio
|
|
84.1
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
|
98.5
|
%
|
|
|
91.8
|
%
|
|
97.0
|
%
|Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
|
|
2,929
|
|
|
2,748
|
|
|
2,670
|
|
|
|
11,663
|
|
|
11,474
|
_____________
|
(1)
|
|
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(2)
|
|
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.6 million, and $0.9 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.6 million, and $0.8 million, respectively, for each of the periods presented.
|
(3)
|
|
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|
(4)
|
|
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.
|
(5)
|
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue
|
(6)
|
|
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|Capital Ratios
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PlainsCapital
|
|
11.61
|
%
|
|
11.79
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|
|
12.61
|
%
|
|
12.47
|
%
|
|Hilltop
|
|
12.71
|
%
|
|
12.67
|
%
|
|
13.00
|
%
|
|
13.22
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PlainsCapital
|
|
13.45
|
%
|
|
13.25
|
%
|
|
13.84
|
%
|
|
13.89
|
%
|
|
13.90
|
%
|
|Hilltop
|
|
16.69
|
%
|
|
16.15
|
%
|
|
16.32
|
%
|
|
16.75
|
%
|
|
16.58
|
%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PlainsCapital
|
|
13.45
|
%
|
|
13.25
|
%
|
|
13.84
|
%
|
|
13.89
|
%
|
|
13.90
|
%
|
|Hilltop
|
|
17.13
|
%
|
|
16.58
|
%
|
|
16.77
|
%
|
|
17.22
|
%
|
|
17.04
|
%
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PlainsCapital
|
|
14.13
|
%
|
|
13.87
|
%
|
|
14.48
|
%
|
|
14.60
|
%
|
|
14.63
|
%
|
|Hilltop
|
|
17.55
|
%
|
|
16.95
|
%
|
|
17.14
|
%
|
|
17.64
|
%
|
|
17.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|Non-Performing Loans Portfolio Data
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|
7,308
|
|
|
8,727
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
|
5,332
|
|
|
5,324
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|
15,262
|
|
|
13,313
|
|
|
14,152
|
|
|
13,350
|
|
|
14,870
|
|
|Construction and land development
|
|
1,316
|
|
|
1,358
|
|
|
1,413
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
|
3,278
|
|
|1-4 family residential
|
|
12,204
|
|
|
12,103
|
|
|
11,136
|
|
|
10,662
|
|
|
10,437
|
|
|Mortgage warehouse
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|Consumer
|
|
26
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
41
|
|
|Broker-dealer
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|Covered
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
36,116
|
|
|
35,531
|
|
|
32,011
|
|
|
30,855
|
|
|
33,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other real estate owned ($000's)
|
|
18,202
|
|
|
18,738
|
|
|
20,753
|
|
|
23,066
|
|
|
27,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other repossessed assets ($000's)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing assets ($000's)
|
|
54,318
|
|
|
54,269
|
|
|
52,764
|
|
|
53,951
|
|
|
61,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-PCI loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
|
|
102,707
|
|
|
81,678
|
|
|
77,425
|
|
|
77,045
|
|
|
83,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
|
|
2,173
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
1,914,703
|
|
|
$
|
19,124
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,286,668
|
|
|
$
|
15,273
|
|
4.75
|
%
|
|
|Loans held for investment, gross (1)
|
|
|
7,258,086
|
|
|
|
96,572
|
|
5.24
|
%
|
|
|
6,946,355
|
|
|
|
104,049
|
|
5.90
|
%
|
|
|Investment securities - taxable
|
|
|
1,871,993
|
|
|
|
16,011
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
|
|
1,820,088
|
|
|
|
15,482
|
|
3.40
|
%
|
|
|Investment securities - non-taxable (2)
|
|
|
244,378
|
|
|
|
1,763
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
|
|
229,533
|
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|under agreements to resell
|
|
|
68,278
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
136,492
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits in other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|financial institutions
|
|
|
325,984
|
|
|
|
1,408
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
|
410,942
|
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
2.32
|
%
|
|
|Securities borrowed
|
|
|
1,589,465
|
|
|
|
16,196
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
|
|
1,537,619
|
|
|
|
16,782
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
|Other
|
|
|
87,188
|
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
7.55
|
%
|
|
|
68,646
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
8.77
|
%
|
|Interest-earning assets, gross (2)
|
|
|
13,360,075
|
|
|
|
152,956
|
|
4.52
|
%
|
|
|
12,436,343
|
|
|
|
157,896
|
|
5.01
|
%
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(56,124
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(59,912
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-earning assets, net
|
|
|
13,303,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,376,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,367,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,338,890
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
14,671,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,715,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
6,100,621
|
|
|
$
|
17,480
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,800,152
|
|
|
$
|
14,838
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
|
|Securities loaned
|
|
|
1,487,288
|
|
|
|
13,989
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
1,419,680
|
|
|
|
13,935
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
|
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|
|
|
1,526,567
|
|
|
|
10,021
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,401,984
|
|
|
|
11,214
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
9,114,476
|
|
|
|
41,490
|
|
1.80
|
%
|
|
|
8,621,816
|
|
|
|
39,987
|
|
1.84
|
%
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,789,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,565,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
670,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
565,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,574,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,753,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,072,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,939,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
24,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,991
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
14,671,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,715,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (2)
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
117,909
|
|
|Net interest spread (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
%
|Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.76
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned or
|
|
Yield or
|Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
1,501,154
|
|
|
$
|
64,830
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,472,772
|
|
|
$
|
68,536
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
|
|Loans held for investment, gross (1)
|
|
|
7,088,208
|
|
|
|
395,641
|
|
5.58
|
%
|
|
|
6,601,453
|
|
|
|
368,189
|
|
5.58
|
%
|
|
|Investment securities - taxable
|
|
|
1,803,622
|
|
|
|
61,983
|
|
3.44
|
%
|
|
|
1,680,976
|
|
|
|
50,860
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
|Investment securities - non-taxable (2)
|
|
|
233,713
|
|
|
|
6,803
|
|
2.91
|
%
|
|
|
247,651
|
|
|
|
7,752
|
|
3.13
|
%
|
|
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|under agreements to resell
|
|
|
63,598
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
1.94
|
%
|
|
|
189,183
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits in other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|financial institutions
|
|
|
371,312
|
|
|
|
8,469
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
|
|
459,628
|
|
|
|
8,683
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
|Securities borrowed
|
|
|
1,550,322
|
|
|
|
69,582
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
1,542,539
|
|
|
|
66,914
|
|
4.34
|
%
|
|
|Other
|
|
|
75,298
|
|
|
|
6,869
|
|
9.12
|
%
|
|
|
74,684
|
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
8.75
|
%
|
|Interest-earning assets, gross (2)
|
|
|
12,687,227
|
|
|
|
615,413
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
|
|
12,268,886
|
|
|
|
580,300
|
|
4.73
|
%
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(57,690
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(62,681
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-earning assets, net
|
|
|
12,629,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,206,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,397,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,288,718
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
14,027,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,494,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
5,916,491
|
|
|
$
|
71,509
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,568,473
|
|
|
$
|
46,002
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
|Securities loaned
|
|
|
1,423,847
|
|
|
|
60,086
|
|
4.22
|
%
|
|
|
1,395,947
|
|
|
|
56,733
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|
|
|
1,398,559
|
|
|
|
41,928
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
|
1,477,966
|
|
|
|
40,369
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
8,738,897
|
|
|
|
173,523
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
8,442,386
|
|
|
|
143,104
|
|
1.70
|
%
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,635,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,504,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
614,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
617,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
11,989,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,564,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,014,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,919,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
23,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,771
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
14,027,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,494,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (2)
|
|
|
|
$
|
441,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
437,196
|
|
|Net interest spread (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
_____________
|
(1)
|
|
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
|
(2)
|
|
Presented on a taxable equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 31, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At December 31, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 4,950 people and operated approximately 440 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the estimate of allowance for credit losses pursuant to CECL when adopted and our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for loan losses as a result of the implementation of CECL; (ii) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States; and (vi) the remediation of the material weakness may not be effected in a timely manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005856/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(January 30, 2020 - 5:15 PM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com