January 30, 2020 - 5:15 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 DALLAS Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $49.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $28.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income to common stockholders for the full year 2019 was $225.3 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, compared to $121.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the full year 2018. Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, a 12.5% increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 28, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020. Additionally, Hilltop paid $73.4 million to repurchase 3,390,247 shares at a weighted average price of $21.64 during 2019, inclusive of privately negotiated transactions. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. The Hilltop Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program through January 2021, under which Hilltop may repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock. Effective January 1, 2020, Hilltop adopted the current expected credit loss model, or CECL, which replaces the current process for estimating allowance for loan losses in its entirety. Our implementation efforts are substantially complete, and based upon the current loan portfolio, we estimate that the allowance for credit losses will be between $80 million and $100 million, inclusive of the estimate of change in reserve for unfunded commitments of between $6 million and $9 million, as of CECL’s adoption on January 1, 2020. The estimated increase over the current allowance for loan losses is driven by the fact that under CECL the allowance covers expected credit losses over the entire expected life of the loan portfolios and also takes into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions. This estimated increase, net of tax, will be reflected as a decrease to opening retained earnings at January 1, 2020. While not material, the impact of the adoption of CECL also affects our regulatory capital, performance and other asset quality ratios. Jeremy Ford, CEO of Hilltop, said, “The strong results delivered in the fourth quarter capped off a fantastic year for Hilltop, and I credit the collective efforts of our teammates in the businesses and our holding company. PrimeLending rebounded from a challenging year in 2018 by generating $65 million of pre-tax income in 2019, an increase of $52 million. HilltopSecurities executed on its targeted strategies and grew net revenues by $103 million to $456 million during 2019. PlainsCapital Bank delivered $182 million of pre-tax income in 2019, an increase of $30 million from 2018, by focusing on prudent growth in loans and deposits while maintaining its moderate risk profile and reducing expenses. National Lloyds’ results reflect improved core operations and lower loss experience during 2019 as it generated $17 million of pre-tax income. “In addition to these favorable financial results, we continued to position Hilltop for long-term success by executing on our platform for efficiency and growth initiatives. In 2019, we delivered significant productivity improvements through key technology investments and the addition of talented professionals across our organization. We enter 2020 with strong momentum and focus.” Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights for Hilltop: Hilltop’s annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 were 1.40% and 9.43%, respectively, compared to 0.86% and 5.76%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $23.20 at December 31, 2019, compared to $22.71 at September 30, 2019;

Hilltop’s total assets were $15.2 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $14.8 billion at September 30, 2019;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for loan losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019;

, net of allowance for loan losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019; Non-performing loans were $36.1 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $35.5 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2019;

Loans held for sale increased by 6.2% from September 30, 2019 to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2019;

Total deposits were $9.0 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.7 billion at September 30, 2019;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 12.71% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.69% at December 31, 2019;

of 12.71% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.69% at December 31, 2019; Hilltop’s net interest margin 3 decreased to 3.30% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.45% in the third quarter of 2019;

decreased to 3.30% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.45% in the third quarter of 2019; The provision for loan losses was $6.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $47 thousand in the third quarter of 2019; The provision for loan losses increased during the fourth quarter 2019 primarily as a result of adjustments to qualitative factors associated with concentrations in the commercial real estate loan portfolio, growth in the overall loan portfolio and the recast of cash flows associated with certain PCI loans

For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $299.3 million, compared to $238.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 25.5% increase;

For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $336.9 million, compared to $310.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 8.4% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rates were 22.5% and 22.4% during the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, compared to 23.2% and 21.8% during the same periods in 2018. _____________ 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for loan losses, of $576.5 million and $558.1 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively 2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in 000's) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 484,959 $ 326,129 $ 342,001 $ 313,192 $ 644,073 Federal funds sold 394 423 521 438 400 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 157,436 83,878 151,271 156,851 133,993 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 59,031 49,998 50,660 65,205 61,611 Securities: Trading, at fair value 689,576 707,268 601,524 703,295 745,466 Available for sale, at fair value 998,392 1,003,850 1,009,924 1,019,851 875,658 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 386,326 371,361 365,905 369,865 351,012 Equity, at fair value 20,007 19,494 19,592 19,343 19,679 2,094,301 2,101,973 1,996,945 2,112,354 1,991,815 Loans held for sale 2,106,361 1,984,231 1,609,477 1,059,280 1,393,246 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,381,400 7,321,208 7,202,604 7,011,679 6,930,458 Allowance for loan losses (61,136 ) (55,604 ) (55,177 ) (58,809 ) (59,486 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,320,264 7,265,604 7,147,427 6,952,870 6,870,972 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,780,280 1,731,979 1,707,249 1,651,199 1,440,287 Premises and equipment, net 219,982 213,757 208,975 210,333 237,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,059 121,838 123,832 108,806 — Other assets 516,134 633,794 602,143 591,442 580,362 Goodwill 291,435 291,435 291,435 291,435 291,435 Other intangible assets, net 30,155 31,990 33,934 35,965 38,005 Total assets $ 15,177,791 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 $ 13,683,572 Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 2,769,556 $ 2,732,325 $ 2,598,253 $ 2,490,144 $ 2,560,750 Interest bearing 6,262,658 5,998,547 5,864,826 5,807,975 5,975,406 Total deposits 9,032,214 8,730,872 8,463,079 8,298,119 8,536,156 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,605,518 1,546,163 1,531,891 1,490,227 1,294,925 Short-term borrowings 1,424,010 1,502,755 1,338,893 914,525 1,065,807 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 43,817 59,249 45,447 69,354 81,667 Notes payable 283,769 245,341 231,923 225,372 228,872 Operating lease liabilities 128,402 131,133 132,750 118,452 — Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 464,253 471,077 403,070 351,178 435,240 Total liabilities 13,048,995 12,753,602 12,214,065 11,534,239 11,709,679 Common stock 906 906 928 938 936 Additional paid-in capital 1,445,233 1,441,604 1,473,599 1,491,585 1,489,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,419 12,305 7,862 (1,062 ) (8,627 ) Retained earnings 644,860 602,835 544,275 499,452 466,737 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 776 789 788 827 825 Employee stock trust (155 ) (170 ) (171 ) (213 ) (217 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,103,039 2,058,269 2,027,281 1,991,527 1,949,470 Noncontrolling interests 25,757 25,158 24,524 23,604 24,423 Total stockholders' equity 2,128,796 2,083,427 2,051,805 2,015,131 1,973,893 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 15,177,791 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 $ 13,683,572 Three Months Ended Year Ended Consolidated Income Statements December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in 000's, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 115,696 $ 119,580 $ 119,322 $ 460,471 $ 436,725 Securities borrowed 16,196 21,010 16,782 69,582 66,914 Securities: Taxable 16,040 15,764 15,512 62,104 50,975 Tax-exempt 1,572 1,576 1,648 6,159 6,834 Other 3,273 4,026 4,438 16,513 17,980 Total interest income 152,777 161,956 157,702 614,829 579,428 Interest expense: Deposits 17,480 18,887 14,838 71,509 46,002 Securities loaned 13,989 17,889 13,935 60,086 56,733 Short-term borrowings 6,244 8,166 7,476 26,778 25,816 Notes payable 2,769 2,715 2,627 10,754 10,263 Junior subordinated debentures 909 955 968 3,851 3,663 Other 99 132 143 545 627 Total interest expense 41,490 48,744 39,987 173,523 143,104 Net interest income 111,287 113,212 117,715 441,306 436,324 Provision for loan losses 6,880 47 6,926 7,206 5,088 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 104,407 113,165 110,789 434,100 431,236 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 120,573 157,050 90,628 504,935 445,116 Mortgage loan origination fees 36,939 37,782 26,615 130,003 103,563 Securities commissions and fees 33,205 34,426 36,984 137,742 150,989 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 32,083 28,685 26,260 103,787 90,066 Net insurance premiums earned 32,961 32,654 34,146 132,284 136,751 Other 43,515 50,804 23,883 197,265 96,305 Total noninterest income 299,276 341,401 238,516 1,206,016 1,022,790 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 215,427 235,197 179,881 856,265 768,688 Occupancy and equipment, net 30,883 27,202 30,512 114,327 115,207 Professional services 25,052 24,346 26,793 96,093 105,752 Loss and loss adjustment expenses 14,356 14,677 20,694 68,940 79,347 Other 51,218 48,687 52,939 204,182 224,255 Total noninterest expense 336,936 350,109 310,819 1,339,807 1,293,249 Income before income taxes 66,747 104,457 38,486 300,309 160,777 Income tax expense 15,045 22,750 8,928 67,332 35,050 Net income 51,702 81,707 29,558 232,977 125,727 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,426 2,289 1,443 7,686 4,286 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 49,276 $ 79,418 $ 28,115 $ 225,291 $ 121,441 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.30 $ 2.44 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.86 $ 0.30 $ 2.44 $ 1.28 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,606 91,745 94,092 92,345 94,969 Diluted 90,711 91,824 94,130 92,394 95,067 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000s) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 95,503 $ 13,324 $ (2,049 ) $ 527 $ (1,496 ) $ 5,478 $ 111,287 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 6,926 (46 ) — — — — 6,880 Noninterest income 11,534 99,804 157,554 35,543 371 (5,530 ) 299,276 Noninterest expense 58,779 88,943 146,966 29,068 13,571 (391 ) 336,936 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 41,332 $ 24,231 $ 8,539 $ 7,002 $ (14,696 ) $ 339 $ 66,747 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000s) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 379,258 $ 51,308 $ (6,273 ) $ 2,329 $ (5,541 ) $ 20,225 $ 441,306 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 7,280 (74 ) — — — — 7,206 Noninterest income 41,753 404,411 634,992 143,082 2,221 (20,443 ) 1,206,016 Noninterest expense 231,524 366,031 563,998 127,920 50,968 (634 ) 1,339,807 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 182,207 $ 89,762 $ 64,721 $ 17,491 $ (54,288 ) $ 416 $ 300,309 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Data 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders' equity 9.43 % 15.55 % 5.76 % 11.18 % 6.33 % Return on average assets 1.40 % 2.26 % 0.86 % 1.66 % 0.93 % Net interest margin (1): 3.30 % 3.45 % 3.75 % 3.48 % 3.55 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.31 % 3.46 % 3.76 % 3.48 % 3.56 % Impact of purchase accounting 19 bps 26 bps 43 bps 25 bps 34 bps Book value per common share ($) 23.20 22.71 20.83 23.20 20.83 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 90,641 90,629 93,610 90,641 93,610 Dividend payout ratio (3) 14.71 % 9.24 % 23.43 % 13.12 % 21.90 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1): 3.77 % 3.97 % 4.50 % 4.00 % 4.23 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.78 % 3.98 % 4.51 % 4.01 % 4.24 % Impact of purchase accounting 25 bps 35 bps 61 bps 33 bps 48 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 5,698 7,868 12,737 28,745 39,094 Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's) 1,348 (380 ) 7,592 5,556 9,288 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.51 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Fee income ratio 10.8 % 8.3 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 10.5 % Efficiency ratio 54.9 % 50.5 % 56.8 % 55.0 % 61.9 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 31,455 31,309 31,955 127,985 132,086 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (4) 113,128 121,466 89,750 455,719 352,592 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 64,301 69,954 54,249 267,663 218,467 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 39,505 44,921 31,744 163,840 115,948 Compensation as a % of net revenue 56.8 % 57.6 % 60.4 % 58.7 % 62.0 % Pre-tax margin (5) 21.4 % 22.2 % 12.1 % 19.7 % 9.2 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 2,958,176 3,380,812 2,586,677 11,718,772 11,798,804 Refinancings 1,442,329 1,390,989 384,990 3,860,665 1,893,680 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 4,400,505 4,771,801 2,971,667 15,579,437 13,692,484 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 4,226,425 4,316,118 3,008,793 14,591,727 13,735,885 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): As reported 304 335 334 324 328 Impact of sales to banking segment (8 ) (1 ) 0 (3 ) 0 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6) 55,504 51,297 66,102 55,504 66,102 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 109,753 123,890 84,334 419,135 389,131 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 67,224 81,287 44,529 252,956 216,038 Insurance Segment: Loss and LAE ratio 43.6 % 44.9 % 60.6 % 52.1 % 58.0 % Expense ratio 40.5 % 38.3 % 37.9 % 39.7 % 39.0 % Combined ratio 84.1 % 83.2 % 98.5 % 91.8 % 97.0 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 2,929 2,748 2,670 11,663 11,474 _____________ (1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.6 million, and $0.9 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.6 million, and $0.8 million, respectively, for each of the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue (6) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Capital Ratios 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 11.61 % 11.79 % 12.53 % 12.61 % 12.47 % Hilltop 12.71 % 12.67 % 13.00 % 13.22 % 12.53 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.45 % 13.25 % 13.84 % 13.89 % 13.90 % Hilltop 16.69 % 16.15 % 16.32 % 16.75 % 16.58 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.45 % 13.25 % 13.84 % 13.89 % 13.90 % Hilltop 17.13 % 16.58 % 16.77 % 17.22 % 17.04 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.13 % 13.87 % 14.48 % 14.60 % 14.63 % Hilltop 17.55 % 16.95 % 17.14 % 17.64 % 17.47 % December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Non-Performing Loans Portfolio Data 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate 7,308 8,727 5,276 5,332 5,324 Commercial and industrial 15,262 13,313 14,152 13,350 14,870 Construction and land development 1,316 1,358 1,413 1,473 3,278 1-4 family residential 12,204 12,103 11,136 10,662 10,437 Mortgage warehouse - - - - - Consumer 26 30 34 38 41 Broker-dealer - - - - - Covered - - - - - 36,116 35,531 32,011 30,855 33,950 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Other real estate owned ($000's) 18,202 18,738 20,753 23,066 27,578 Other repossessed assets ($000's) - - - 30 68 Non-performing assets ($000's) 54,318 54,269 52,764 53,951 61,596 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Non-PCI loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) 102,707 81,678 77,425 77,045 83,131 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 2,173 2,222 2,256 1,313 1,339 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,914,703 $ 19,124 4.00 % $ 1,286,668 $ 15,273 4.75 % Loans held for investment, gross (1) 7,258,086 96,572 5.24 % 6,946,355 104,049 5.90 % Investment securities - taxable 1,871,993 16,011 3.42 % 1,820,088 15,482 3.40 % Investment securities - non-taxable (2) 244,378 1,763 2.89 % 229,533 1,861 3.24 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 68,278 228 1.32 % 136,492 535 1.55 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 325,984 1,408 1.71 % 410,942 2,400 2.32 % Securities borrowed 1,589,465 16,196 3.99 % 1,537,619 16,782 4.27 % Other 87,188 1,654 7.55 % 68,646 1,514 8.77 % Interest-earning assets, gross (2) 13,360,075 152,956 4.52 % 12,436,343 157,896 5.01 % Allowance for loan losses (56,124 ) (59,912 ) Interest-earning assets, net 13,303,951 12,376,431 Noninterest-earning assets 1,367,971 1,338,890 Total assets $ 14,671,922 $ 13,715,321 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,100,621 $ 17,480 1.14 % $ 5,800,152 $ 14,838 1.01 % Securities loaned 1,487,288 13,989 3.73 % 1,419,680 13,935 3.89 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,526,567 10,021 2.59 % 1,401,984 11,214 3.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,114,476 41,490 1.80 % 8,621,816 39,987 1.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,789,662 2,565,607 Other liabilities 670,701 565,897 Total liabilities 12,574,839 11,753,320 Stockholders' equity 2,072,865 1,939,010 Noncontrolling interest 24,218 22,991 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,671,922 $ 13,715,321 Net interest income (2) $ 111,466 $ 117,909 Net interest spread (2) 2.72 % 3.17 % Net interest margin (2) 3.31 % 3.76 % Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,501,154 $ 64,830 4.32 % $ 1,472,772 $ 68,536 4.65 % Loans held for investment, gross (1) 7,088,208 395,641 5.58 % 6,601,453 368,189 5.58 % Investment securities - taxable 1,803,622 61,983 3.44 % 1,680,976 50,860 3.03 % Investment securities - non-taxable (2) 233,713 6,803 2.91 % 247,651 7,752 3.13 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 63,598 1,236 1.94 % 189,183 2,831 1.50 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 371,312 8,469 2.28 % 459,628 8,683 1.89 % Securities borrowed 1,550,322 69,582 4.49 % 1,542,539 66,914 4.34 % Other 75,298 6,869 9.12 % 74,684 6,535 8.75 % Interest-earning assets, gross (2) 12,687,227 615,413 4.85 % 12,268,886 580,300 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (57,690 ) (62,681 ) Interest-earning assets, net 12,629,537 12,206,205 Noninterest-earning assets 1,397,647 1,288,718 Total assets $ 14,027,184 $ 13,494,923 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,916,491 $ 71,509 1.21 % $ 5,568,473 $ 46,002 0.83 % Securities loaned 1,423,847 60,086 4.22 % 1,395,947 56,733 4.06 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,398,559 41,928 3.00 % 1,477,966 40,369 2.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,738,897 173,523 1.99 % 8,442,386 143,104 1.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,635,924 2,504,599 Other liabilities 614,392 617,227 Total liabilities 11,989,213 11,564,212 Stockholders' equity 2,014,535 1,919,940 Noncontrolling interest 23,436 10,771 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,027,184 $ 13,494,923 Net interest income (2) $ 441,890 $ 437,196 Net interest spread (2) 2.86 % 3.03 % Net interest margin (2) 3.48 % 3.56 % _____________ (1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (2) Presented on a taxable equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Conference Call Information Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 31, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com). About Hilltop Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At December 31, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 4,950 people and operated approximately 440 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the estimate of allowance for credit losses pursuant to CECL when adopted and our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for loan losses as a result of the implementation of CECL; (ii) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States; and (vi) the remediation of the material weakness may not be effected in a timely manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005856/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (January 30, 2020 - 5:15 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia