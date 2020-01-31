Himpel, a company specializing in ventilation, is the first Korean company to establish a zero-energy plant

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Himpel, a company that occupies more than 60% of the Korean ventilation market, has invested 5.5 billion won to establish Korea's first zero-energy plant that introduced zero-energy construction methods such as airtight, high-insulation and heat exchangers. A zero energy factory is a factory built with zero energy construction that uses minimal external energy. As a result, the plant received the second highest preparatory certification of 1 ++ among the ten levels of building energy efficiency grades.

Himpel's zero-energy plant was built using a passive construction method. The passive method, which has strong insulation and airtightness, is effective for energy saving because it can maintain the indoor temperature to 18 degrees without heating and cooling. The laminated glass is made of 42mm Low-e triple glass to reduce the heat loss generated through the window in winter and shield the strong ultraviolet rays in the summer to create an environment suitable for the zero energy plant. In addition, Himpel installed a heat recovery type ventilator, their high-efficiency total heat exchanger, to improve indoor air quality as well as save energy through heat recovery.

The exterior of the building is also eye-catching with its unique design. The lower part of the building's exterior wall is surrounded by black solar panels, with more white panels placed upwards to visualize the rise of fresh air. On the roof and walls of the plant, 92 365W solar panels and 126W 370W solar panels were installed, respectively, and five energy consumptions such as heating, cooling, hot water supply, ventilation, and lighting can be measured separately. It also has a remote meter reading system. As a result, the energy requirement, which was 252kwh before the plant change, saved 53% of energy to the final 117.3kwh through passive design element technology and solar panels.

It was reborn as a factory that reflects the slogan of Himpel, 'Contributing to human health through clean air and energy technology.' Himpel is an IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) company that manufactures bathroom ventilators and ventilation systems in Korea. It is a leading IAQ company that enables the air quality in the indoor environment to be healthy and comfortable.

