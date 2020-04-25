1 hour ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 8, 2020
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020

Oil & Gas 360

Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
A Red Herring… For Most, For Now.

How Can Prices Go Negative? That doesn’t make sense.

You’re correct- it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense unless you understand the relationship between the financial market (paper) and the physical market.

At the end of the day, speculators in the paper market got pinched at the last minute with contracts that settle physically. Most of the commotion surrounding this historic event can be ignored.

Futures Contract Basics

The WTI Crude Oil futures contract is a MONTHLY legal contract to buy or sell crude oil of a specific quality, delivered at a specific location- in this case at Cushing, OK. The contract is traded ...

