Historic slide in oil could cost energy industry thousands of jobs

CNBC

WTI plunged 24.59% to $31.13 a barrel on March 9 after OPEC failed to broker a deal with ally Russia on production cuts to support oil prices. That, in turn, led the Saudis to cut their own prices and fanned fears of a global price war. WTI was trading Tuesday at $27.89 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude and international benchmark Brent crude both posted their worst day since 1991 last week.

“During the downturn in 2015/16, U.S. employment in the oil sector fell by about one-third. In recent years, some of that has been clawed back, but a period of sustained low oil prices would no doubt push employment back toward previous troughs,” he added.

“A sustained drop in oil prices would cost the sector 50,000-75,000 jobs if employment returned to its low from a few years ago,” Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income, wrote in an email to CNBC.

Though West Texas Intermediate crude has only plumbed its new lows for about a week, some are already warning that energy workers could see layoffs sometime soon if oil doesn’t rebound.

This month’s historic swoon in oil prices has some on Wall Street worrying that crude will settle in a range under $40 a barrel. For the industry’s hundreds of thousands of workers, the bigger worry is their jobs.

But trying to guess the size of future layoffs — or any lasting economic impact — is a trickier process, especially given the magnitude of the fall and lingering questions over Russia’s eventual cooperation with OPEC.

Historically, big declines in the price of oil tend to have a mixed impact on Americans. Quick sell-offs followed by equally quick rebounds can keep the impact to a minimum, but more sustained swoons can have real economic consequences.

On the upside, a fall in oil prices usually leads to cheaper gasoline at the pump and offers the vast majority of U.S. consumers the freedom to spend their cash elsewhere.

President Donald Trump voiced that optimism on March 9, when he touted the decline in oil as a catalyst for American consumer.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!” Trump tweeted amid the stock market’s plunge. “Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!”

But a reduction in income for the fraction of U.S. workers who make their living in or supporting big energy can have more serious ramifications for the states that host oil and gas production. Those typically include Texas, North Dakota, Alaska, California and New Mexico, which together account for about 67% of U.S. crude oil production. “Low oil prices are good for consumers: All else equal it is a stimulus for the U.S. economy,” said Raymond James energy analyst Pavel Molchanov. “Obviously, in regions of the country where there is significant oil and gas activity there is a counter-effect that is negative.” “There are some derivative job losses beyond the oil patch states because of manufacturing, trucks, rail cars, various steel tubes, metal manufacturing that pertain to the oil and gas industry,” Molchanov added. Even companies that have nothing to do with oil and gas, such restaurants, can come under pressure in the months after a slide in oil prices if the communities which they serve are home to crude production, the analyst said. “The economic stimulus from cheap gas to the consumer has to be counterbalanced,” Molchanov said. The first such “counterbalance” at major exploration and production companies — which find and extract oil then sell it to refiners — is often a pullback in capital spending as companies rein in rigs to keep costs under control.

Permian-based Diamondback Energy , for example, announced last week that it will cut activity to six completion crews from nine as a result of oil price weakness. The news, coupled with a broader market sell-off, sent Diamondback’s stock down a record 44%. Marathon Oil , meanwhile, fell 49%.