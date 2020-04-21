40 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-21-2020
10 hours ago
Indian Point (Nuclear Plant) closure during pandemic is wrong, says climate group
23 hours ago
Halliburton Reports $1 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Will Cut Capital Outlays By 50%
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-20-2020
1 day ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-20-2020
1 day ago
Indian refiners forced to issue force majeure notices: GlobalData

 April 21, 2020 - 7:21 AM EDT
History Suggests Aurora Cannabis Could Lose at Least Another 50%

Over the past year, there's probably not been a more disappointing industry to invest in than cannabis. After more than a dozen pot stocks rocketed higher during the first quarter of 2019, they've spent the better portion of the past 12-plus months screaming lower at a jaw-dropping pace.

To our north, the Canadian marijuana industry has primarily been undermined by regulatory issues. The slow approval process for cultivation and sales licenses, along with a delayed launch of derivatives and an insufficient dispensary presence in Ontario (the country's largest province by population), has created everything from product shortages to bottlenecks, depending on the region.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., high tax rates have made it almost impossible for licensed producers to compete with black-market growers.

Source: Motley Fool (April 21, 2020 - 7:21 AM EDT)

