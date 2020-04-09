HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the “Company” or “HollyFrontier”) today announced that due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will change the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) from in-person to a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. The webcast will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HFC2020. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Central Daylight Time.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier.

