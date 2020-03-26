13 hours ago
HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

 March 26, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

DALLAS

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the "Company") plans to announce results for its quarter ending March 31, 2020 on May 7, 2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2160316/88180B2DF06B6F373740F836B942A13F.

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through May 21, 2020.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier Corporation
Craig Biery, 214-954-6510
Director, Investor Relations
or
Trey Schonter, 214-954-6510
Investor Relations

