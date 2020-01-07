HollyFrontier Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the "Company") plans to announce
results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019 on February 20, 2020,
before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a
webcast conference on February 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to
discuss financial results.
This webcast may be accessed at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2151024/A720AA4739D7D845E99819FC98FCD935
An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted
link through March 5, 2020.
About HollyFrontier Corporation:
HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an
independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value
light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other
specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located
in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its
refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains
extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains
states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other
specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and
exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a
57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest
in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that
provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling,
storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including
HollyFrontier.
