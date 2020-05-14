|
Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020
First Nine months of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $77.9 million, a decrease of 22.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Total revenues were $374.1 million, a decrease of 9.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 35.6%, compared to 38.3% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, a decrease of 22.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $117.5 million for the current period.
- DSO of 188 days, compared to 176 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 57 days, compared to 59 days for the comparable prior year period.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $13.9 million, a decrease of 50.4% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Total revenues were $80.8 million, a decrease of 35.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 30.8%, compared to 39.6% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.23, a decrease of 50.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.0 million for the current quarter.
- DSO of 266 days, compared to 193 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 71 days, compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period.
BEIJING, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated:
COVID-19 has laid negative impact on our business. Contract bidding and project execution were delayed for Industrial Automation ("IA") and rail business and only started to recover starting in March. In response to such impact, we have actively prepared internal work in advance, including staff training, marketing preparation, solution improvement, internal testing, etc. while also maintained communication with clients to the greatest extent, and made procurement in advance to counter the uncertainty of overseas supply chain. With the reopening of economy in China, we expect our business to recover to its normal course. Going forward, the Company will be imposing more stringent criteria on cash collection and payment, contract quality and expense.
IA business finished the third quarter with revenue and contract at $34.2 million and $63.2 million, representing 43.0% and 24.7% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, IA revenue and contract achieved 0.5% and 4.1% YOY growth, respectively.
- In coal fire sector, we continued our effort in strengthening our market position in high-end market and won the bidding for Xinjiang Wucaiwan 2*660MW power units this quarter.
- In chemical and petro-chemical sector, we continued our effort in key bidding tracking. Several major contracts that we signed this quarter include a 5 million tons/year oil treatment DCS upgrade project for Sinopec and a comprehensive surveillance project covering six LNG (Liquidated Natural Gas) storage centers of Henan Natural Gas Storage & Logistics Company, where we provided a wide range of solutions including SCADA, DCS, SIS, and GDS (Gas Detection System) etc. To assist with our market penetration strategy, we kept improving our solution and product through internal R&D and cooperation with external parties, with particular focus in the vertical of coal-chemical and oil & gas. We also continued to build the reputation of the Company in the industry in various manners, including industry conference, successful key project demonstration, cooperation with experts, key clients strategic relation management, etc.
- In smart factory business, internal structural optimization was made as we established the digital factory business unit ("BU"). The new BU will be responsible for the marketing, solution and software development and execution of smart factory project. We expect such change to lead to more focused internal resource deployment for serving client of various industries. As a comparison, the business used to be carried out separately by different industry teams, with our advantageous power industry being the primary focus. In solution preparation, we have gradually improved our solution through internal R&D and external cooperation for various industries, including oil & gas and fine chemical.
- Under the "3+1+N" strategy, we continued the effort to integrate the sales platform of the Company for greater internal synergy, to develop and strengthen our industrial cloud capacity covering cloud platform and cloud-based software, and to expand our solution for full lifecycle coverage. With the effort, we have made meaningful progress in pharmaceutical business in terms of solution expansion, thanks to the inclusion of design capacity and greater coordination between members of the Company. In this quarter, key contracts of pharmaceutical business include an engineering design contract with Shandong Fulkon, a renowned domestic pharmaceutical producer, and three tens of millions RMB level control system contracts.
Rail business finished the third quarter with revenue and contract at $28.7 million and $5.0 million, recording 38.7% and 86.0% YOY decrease, respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 5.3% and 53.5% YOY decrease, respectively.
- In high-speed rail ("HSR") sector, major contracts include an ATP contract for cargo high-speed train, a TCC contract for Zhengzhou section of the Taiyuan-Jiaozuo High-speed Railway and several aftersales contracts covering part components, maintenance and upgrade.
- In subway sector, no significant contracts were signed this quarter. On quality management, following the successful delivery of Phase one of Hohhot subway line 1 cloud-based SCADA project last quarter, subway business continued to strengthen quality management, with particular focus on supply chain management and engineering standardization. On aftersales service, several contracts covering system upgrade and part components were signed.
- To actively address the aftersales opportunities in the market, rail business has been implementing the "service transformation" strategy, to strengthen local service network, to expand service solution and to develop technology-and-service-centered service for better differentiation. In HSR sector, other than the current aftersales service provided to on-board products (ATP), we have been exploring and developing service solution for on-ground products. In subway sector, with current client base and numerous line under operation, we are gradually reviewing existing projects for maintenance and upgrade opportunities.
- As part of the "3+1+N" strategy, rail business is actively executing the digital empowerment for the current product line. New solutions on smart maintenance and smart workshop for clients from HSR and subway have been identified and are currently under development and testing. With urbanization as an ongoing process, we will keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity and prepare for the application of our solution in more verticals of transportation in the future. Going forward, our rail business will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth.
M&E business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $17.9 million and $19.9 million, recording 2.6% YOY decrease and 18.6% YOY increase respectively. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue and contract recorded 37.0% and 3.7% YOY decrease respectively.
Given the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its potential impact, risk control remains to be the key focus of our M&E business. In our direct sales and overseas EPC project, progress is constantly made in terms of establishment of new cooperation with new key EPC players as well as ongoing cooperation with existing partners.
In addition to our previous effort on overseas headquarter upgrade and appointment of overseas officer, we have set up a 3-year-long global management capacity action plan. The plan aims to gradually incorporate our current overseas business into the management system of the domestic business, and to ultimately build our global management capacity.
Third Quarter and First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Summary
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
2020
March 31,
2019
%
Change
March 31,
2020
March 31,
2019
%
Change
Revenues
$
80,768
125,167
(35.5)%
$
374,106
413,350
(9.5)%
Integrated solutions contracts revenue
$
67,673
101,285
(33.2)%
$
301,814
334,618
(9.8)%
Products sales
$
3,588
13,187
(72.8)%
$
16,249
27,144
(40.1)%
Service rendered
$
9,507
10,695
(11.1)%
$
56,043
51,588
8.6%
Cost of revenues
$
55,928
75,652
(26.1)%
$
240,977
255,219
(5.6)%
Gross profit
$
24,840
49,515
(49.8)%
$
133,129
158,131
(15.8)%
Total operating expenses
$
13,317
19,319
(31.1)%
$
65,121
55,895
16.5%
Selling
$
6,168
6,474
(4.7)%
$
23,838
22,043
8.1%
General and administrative
$
8,946
8,743
2.3%
$
30,130
28,939
4.1%
Research and development
$
10,221
8,655
18.1%
$
32,969
27,825
18.5%
VAT refunds and government subsidies
$
(12,018)
(4,553)
164.0%
$
(21,816)
(22,912)
(4.8)%
Income from operations
$
11,523
30,196
(61.8)%
$
68,008
102,236
(33.5)%
Other income, net
$
1,031
1,190
(13.4)%
$
4,357
7,685
(43.3)%
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
$
98
(333)
(129.4)%
$
647
(1,163)
(155.6)%
Gains on disposal of an investment in an
equity investee
$
-
-
-
$
5,763
-
-
Share of net income (loss) of equity
investees
$
570
(885)
(164.4)%
$
4,108
(1,172)
(450.5)%
Dividend income from equity security
investments
$
-
-
-
$
1,141
1,116
2.2%
Interest income
$
3,271
2,978
9.9%
$
9,399
8,973
4.7%
Interest expenses
$
(16)
(54)
(70.4)%
$
(135)
(371)
(63.6)%
Income tax expenses
$
2,422
4,946
(51.0)%
$
15,424
16,713
(7.7)%
Net income (loss) attributable to non-
controlling interests
$
119
50
138.0%
$
(7)
132
(105.3)%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
$
13,936
28,096
(50.4)%
$
77,871
100,459
(22.5)%
Non-GAAP basic EPS
$
0.23
0.46
(50.0)%
$
1.29
1.66
(22.3)%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.23
0.46
(50.0)%
$
1.28
1.65
(22.0)%
Share-based compensation expenses
$
15
50
(70.0)%
$
55
201
(72.6)%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
75
78
(3.8)%
$
226
234
(3.4)%
Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated
derivative
$
-
-
-
$
-
20
(100.0)%
GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys
Automation Technologies Ltd.
$
13,846
27,968
(50.5)%
$
77,590
100,004
(22.4)%
GAAP basic EPS
$
0.23
0.46
(50.0)%
$
1.28
1.65
(22.4)%
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.23
0.46
(50.0)%
$
1.28
1.64
(22.0)%
Basic weighted average common shares
outstanding
60,552,099
60,459,370
0.2%
60,520,329
60,453,704
0.1%
Diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding
60,552,099
61,276,829
(1.2)%
60,694,045
61,273,073
(0.9)%
Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Comparing to the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended March 31 2020 decreased from $125.2 million to $80.8 million, representing a decrease of 35.5%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue decreased by 33.2% to $67.7 million, products sales revenue decreased by 72.8% to $3.6 million, and services revenue decreased by 11.1% to $9.5 million.
The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:
(In USD thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
Nine months ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
% to
Total
Revenue
$
% to
Total
Revenue
$
% to
Total
Revenue
$
% to
Total
Revenue
Industrial Automation
34,228
42.4%
60,063
47.9%
168,155
45.0%
167,241
40.4%
Rail Transportation Automation
28,672
35.5%
46,759
37.4%
152,071
40.6%
160,630
38.9%
Mechanical and Electrical
Solution
17,868
22.1%
18,345
14.7%
53,880
14.4%
85,479
20.7%
Total
80,768
100.0%
125,167
100.0%
374,106
100.0%
413,350
100.0%
Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 30.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 39.6% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 22.3%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 30.2%, 85.6% and 71.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 30.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 39.5% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 22.2%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 30.1%, 85.6% and 71.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.
Selling expenses were $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $0.3 million or 4.7% compared to $6.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 7.6% and 5.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.
General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $8.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $0.2 million or 2.3% compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 11.1% and 7.0% for quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $9.0 million and $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Research and development expenses were $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $1.5 million or 18.1% compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 12.7% and 6.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $12.0 million for three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $7.4 million or 164.0% increase, which was primarily due to increase of the VAT refunds.
The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $2.4 million and 14.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $4.9 million and 15.0% for comparable prior year period, respectively,.
The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $13.9 million or $0.23 per diluted share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This represents a 50.4% decrease from $28.1 million or $0.46 per share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $13.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share representing a decrease of 50.5% from $28.0 million or $0.46 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.
Contracts and Backlog Highlights
Hollysys achieved $88.1 million of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The backlog as of March 31, 2020 was $574.1 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:
New contracts achieved
Backlog
for the three months
ended March 31, 2020
as of March 31, 2020
(In USD
thousands)
% to Total
Contract
(In USD
thousands)
% to Total
Backlog
Industrial Automation
63,228
71.7%
211,437
36.8%
Rail Transportation
4,980
5.7%
277,962
48.4%
Mechanical and Electrical Solutions
19,867
22.6%
84,719
14.8%
Total
88,075
100.0%
574,118
100.0%
Cash Flow Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the total net cash outflow was $60.1 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $8.0 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $61.8 million and mainly consisted of 2.2 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $137.0 million of time deposits placed with banks, which were partially offset by $77.1 million of matured time deposits. The net cash used in financing activities was $1.1 million and mainly consisted of $1.2 million repayments of short-term bank loans.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $366.4 million, $403.9 million, and $276.5 million as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, DSO was 266 days, as compared to 193 days for the comparable prior year period and 137 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 71 days, as compared to 50 days for the comparable prior year period and 39 days for the last quarter.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 pm May 14, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am May 15, 2020 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020 and business outlook.
Joining the Conference Call:
Please note that our teleconference provider have fully moved to a new system, Direct Event, which delivers the same teleconference call service but by pre-registration only for the participants. Here is the instruction on joining the conference call:
1. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.
Helpful keypad commands:
*0 - Operator assistance
*6 - Self mute/unmute
Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7939828. Please use Conference ID 7939828 for entry if the link fails to lead directly to the registration page.
In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com
About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)
Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.
SAFE HARBOUR:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Mar 31,
Nine months ended
Mar 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
Integrated solutions contracts revenue
$
67,673
$
101,285
$
301,814
$
334,618
Products sales
3,588
13,187
16,249
27,144
Revenue from services
9,507
10,695
56,043
51,588
Total net revenues
80,768
125,167
374,106
413,350
Costs of integrated solutions contracts
52,628
70,818
216,613
232,411
Cost of products sold
1,031
1,903
4,461
5,566
Costs of services rendered
2,344
3,009
20,129
17,476
Gross profit
24,765
49,437
132,903
157,897
Operating expenses
Selling
6,168
6,474
23,838
22,043
General and administrative
8,961
8,793
30,185
29,140
Research and development
10,221
8,655
32,969
27,825
VAT refunds and government subsidies
(12,018)
(4,553)
(21,816)
(22,912)
Total operating expenses
13,332
19,369
65,176
56,096
Income from operations
11,433
30,068
67,727
101,801
Other income, net
1,031
1,190
4,357
7,665
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
98
(333)
647
(1,163)
Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee
-
-
5,763
-
Share of net income (losses) of equity investees
570
(885)
4,108
(1,172)
Dividend income from equity security investments
-
-
1,141
1,116
Interest income
3,271
2,978
9,399
8,973
Interest expenses
(16)
(54)
(135)
(371)
Income before income taxes
16,387
32,964
93,007
116,849
Income taxes expenses
2,422
4,946
15,424
16,713
Net income
13,965
28,018
77,583
100,136
Net income (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests
119
50
(7)
132
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
Technologies Ltd.
$
13,846
$
27,968
$
77,590
$
100,004
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil
Translation adjustments
(18,493)
14,871
(31,746)
(11,604)
Comprehensive income
(4,528)
42,889
45,837
88,532
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
79
50
1,030
(129)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Hollysys
Automation Technologies Ltd.
$
(4,607)
$
42,839
$
44,807
$
88,661
Net income per share:
Basic
0.23
0.46
1.28
1.65
Diluted
0.23
0.46
1.28
1.64
Shares used in net income per share computation:
Basic
60,552,099
60,459,370
60,520,329
60,453,704
Diluted
60,552,099
61,276,829
60,694,045
61,273,073
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
March 31,
December
31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
344,000
$
403,860
Time deposits with original maturities over three months
203,542
146,745
Restricted cash
15,020
19,985
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45,704 and $45,348
as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
215,247
239,492
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $6,189 and $6,672 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively
214,057
227,490
Accounts receivable retention
4,142
4,911
Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,346 and $4,390 as
of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
27,795
23,173
Advances to suppliers
16,228
17,522
Amounts due from related parties
24,808
26,515
Inventories
49,609
35,596
Prepaid expenses
821
510
Income tax recoverable
1,541
288
Total current assets
1,116,810
1,146,087
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
7,368
2,657
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
2,542
2,700
Accounts receivable retention
6,490
7,300
Prepaid expenses
7
10
Property, plant and equipment, net
75,778
78,059
Prepaid land leases
15,719
16,224
Intangible assets, net
1,116
1,208
Investments in equity investees
40,052
40,077
Investments securities
4,623
4,693
Goodwill
35,834
37,845
Deferred tax assets
8,947
8,328
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,084
5,259
Total non-current assets
203,560
204,360
Total assets
1,320,370
1,350,447
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
279
1,436
Current portion of long-term loans
316
319
Accounts payable
114,363
115,166
Construction costs payable
1,461
1,289
Deferred revenue
133,176
142,025
Accrued payroll and related expenses
11,972
21,473
Income tax payable
2,349
4,795
Warranty liabilities
6,205
6,597
Other tax payables
2,320
4,481
Accrued liabilities
31,315
29,337
Amounts due to related parties
3,534
4,218
Operating lease liabilities
1,679
1,673
Total current liabilities
308,969
332,809
Non-current liabilities
Accrued liabilities
5,534
7,620
Long-term loans
829
896
Accounts payable
3,690
3,824
Deferred tax liabilities
14,252
13,146
Warranty liabilities
3,681
4,117
Operating lease liabilities
3,075
3,180
Total non-current liabilities
31,061
32,783
Total liabilities
340,030
365,592
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
60,537,099 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December
31, 2019
61
61
Additional paid-in capital
223,690
223,673
Statutory reserves
49,424
49,427
Retained earnings
772,666
758,819
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,305)
(49,852)
Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity
977,536
982,128
Non-controlling interests
2,804
2,727
Total equity
980,340
984,855
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,320,370
$
1,350,447
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In USD thousands).
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
13,965
$
77,583
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,499
7,101
Amortization of prepaid land leases
97
294
Amortization of intangible assets
75
226
Allowance for doubtful accounts
716
1,311
Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(11)
(2)
Share of net income of equity investees
(570)
(4,108)
Share-based compensation expenses
15
55
Deferred income tax expenses
477
6,712
Accretion of convertible bond
-
57
Gains on disposal of an investment of an equity investee
-
(5,763)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and retention
17,872
57,723
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
9,614
(25,469)
Inventories
(14,712)
(8,063)
Advances to suppliers
1,019
(3,793)
Other receivables
(5,407)
(1,720)
Deposits and other assets
(332)
(204)
Due from related parties
1,293
10,440
Accounts payable
2,587
13,381
Deferred revenue
(6,540)
(3,675)
Accruals and other payables
(8,173)
(6,306)
Due to related parties
(683)
(1,861)
Income tax payable
(3,666)
1,875
Other tax payables
(2,118)
1,670
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,017
117,464
Cash flows from investing activities:
Time deposits placed with banks
(136,982)
(240,643)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(2,174)
(5,036)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
264
556
Maturity of time deposits
77,108
177,044
Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired
-
(150)
Proceeds from disposal of investments in equity investee
-
4,458
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,784)
(63,771)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
102
2,377
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(1,213)
(3,965)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
117
293
Repayments of long-term bank loans
(119)
(379)
Payment of dividends
-
(12,713)
Repayments of bonds payable
-
(20,753)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,113)
(35,140)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(5,234)
(10,552)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(60,114)
8,001
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
426,502
358,387
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
366,388
366,388
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cost of integrated solutions contracts
$
52,628
$
70,818
$
216,613
$
232,411
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
75
78
226
234
Non-GAAP cost of integrated solutions contracts
$
52,553
$
70,740
$
216,387
$
232,177
General and administrative expenses
$
8,961
$
8,793
$
30,185
$
29,140
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
15
50
55
201
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
$
8,946
$
8,743
$
30,130
$
28,939
Other income, net
$
1,031
1,190
4,357
7,665
Add: Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative
-
-
-
20
Non-GAAP other income, net
$
1,031
1,190
4,357
7,685
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
Technologies Ltd.
$
13,846
$
27,968
$
77,590
$
100,004
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
15
50
55
201
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
75
78
226
234
Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative
-
-
-
20
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys
Automation Technologies Ltd.
$
13,936
$
28,096
$
77,871
$
100,459
Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares
60,552,099
60,459,370
60,520,329
60,453,704
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
60,552,099
61,276,829
60,694,045
61,273,073
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.46
$
1.29
$
1.66
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.46
$
1.28
$
1.65
