Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Investments in Offshore Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the horizontal directional drilling market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.75 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore

Offshore

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our horizontal directional drilling market report covers the following areas:

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Trends

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing trend of integrated directional drilling technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next few years.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the horizontal directional drilling market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International Inc. and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the horizontal directional drilling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist horizontal directional drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the horizontal directional drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the horizontal directional drilling market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of horizontal directional drilling market vendors

