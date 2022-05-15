2 days ago
TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop wind farm offshore North Carolina
2 days ago
Eni set to open roubles account for Russia gas unless told otherwise by EU
2 days ago
Aramco topping Apple shows oil is king in energy-short 2022
2 days ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 9 this week, at 714
2 days ago
Texas heatwave will test power grid early next week
2 days ago
Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

How Occidental Petroleum Stock Could Be a Big Winner

