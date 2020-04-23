How the oil price capitulation will hit Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and other major exporters

CNBC

The historic plunge in oil prices earlier this week has left some major exporters of the commodity scrambling to shore up their economies.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May delivery fell by more than 100% to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday and expired on Tuesday at $10.01 a barrel. Futures contracts trade by the month.

It comes at a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage global demand, the world is awash with oil and traders are quickly running out of places to put it. Remarkably, this led to a situation where producers were effectively having to pay to get oil taken off their hands.

As of Thursday, WTI contracts for June were hovering above $15 per barrel and international benchmark Brent crude was trading above $21.50 per barrel.

Monday’s collapse came as the coronavirus pandemic obliterates global demand, furthering a price shock seen in March as OPEC and its allies, chiefly Russia, engaged in drawn out negotiations over production cuts. An agreement by OPEC and its allies — known as OPEC+ — to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels a day from May 1 eventually put an end to a price war between Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia. However, the absent demand arising from the pandemic has meant the deal has failed to stabilize oil prices. The latest capitulation compounds the problems facing the countries that are most dependent on oil exports for export revenues and government income.

Nigeria